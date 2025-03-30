Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / 2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League history

2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League history

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is the only batter to have 8,000-plus runs in IPL history

Top run scorers in IPL history

Top run scorers in IPL history

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 18th edition of India’s franchise-based cricket league, IPL 2025, is now, with all ten teams giving thier all to hold thier silverware after the final on May 25. Over the years, the tournament has produced some brilliant batting performances. While some players ended as one- or two-season wonders, others have been consistently delivering for their teams year after year. Today, we take a look at these very players who have amassed the most runs in IPL history with their consistent performances. 
 
Top run scorers in IPL history 
 
1. Virat Kohli (RCB) – 8,094 Runs 
The only player to cross the 8,000-run mark, the star Indian batter Kohli is the leading run scorer in IPL history. He has scored 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries, maintaining a strike rate of 131.97. His highest score of 113 not out came in the 2016 season, where he also scored the highest runs by any player in a single season.

Also Read

DC vs SRH

DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc takes a fifer as SRH are restricted to 163

Most wickets in IPL

2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history

Aniket Verma

IPL 2025: Who is Aniket Verma? SRH batter tore apart DC bowlers

Shubman Gill

IPL 2024: Skipper Shubman Gill denies having issue with GT middle order

Rohit Sharma

Rohit at a stage where he must push Himself Daily, Says Manjrekar

 
2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC/SRH/PBKS) – 6,769 Runs 
Dhawan is known for his consistency at the top of the order, with two IPL centuries and 51 fifties. His aggressive yet steady approach has made him one of the most reliable openers in IPL history.
 
3. Rohit Sharma (MI/DCH) – 6,636 Runs 
Mumbai Indians’ captain and five-time IPL-winning leader, Rohit has scored over 6,600 runs. While he has just two centuries, his 43 half-centuries highlight his consistency.
 
4. David Warner (DC/SRH) – 6,565 Runs 
Warner is one of the most explosive overseas batters in IPL history. With four centuries and 62 half-centuries, he boasts an impressive average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77.
 
5. Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) – 5,528 Runs 
Fondly called Mr IPL, Raina was a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs and finish games made him a crucial part of CSK’s success.
 
6. MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) – 5,273 Runs 
One of the best finishers the game has ever seen, Dhoni has led CSK to multiple IPL titles. Dhoni has 5,273 runs under his belt at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 137.67.
 
7. AB de Villiers (RCB/DC) – 5,162 Runs 
Mr 360 of cricket, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers was a game-changer for RCB. His strike rate of 151.68 is among the highest in the top 10, and his ability to play 360-degree shots made him one of the most feared batters.
 
8. Chris Gayle (RCB/PBKS/KKR) – 4,965 Runs 
The Universe Boss holds the record for the highest individual IPL score (175 not out). With six centuries and a jaw-dropping 357 sixes, he remains one of the most entertaining batters in IPL history.
 
9. Robin Uthappa (CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RR/RCB) – 4,952 Runs 
Uthappa was an integral part of KKR’s success, playing key roles in their IPL title-winning seasons. While he never scored a century, his 27 half-centuries highlight his consistency.
 
10. Dinesh Karthik (RCB/KKR/MI/DC/KXIP) – 4,842 Runs 
A veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Karthik has played for multiple franchises, contributing as a finisher and a middle-order anchor. He amassed 4,842 runs before officially retiring from IPL after IPL 2024. 
Rank Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100s 50s
1 V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2025 254 246 8094 113* 8 56
2 S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 222 221 6769 106* 2 51
3 RG Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008-2025 259 254 6636 109* 2 43
4 DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009-2024 184 184 6565 126 4 62
5 SK Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 200 5528 100* 1 39
6 MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2025 266 231 5273 84* 0 24
7 AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008-2021 184 170 5162 133* 3 40
8 CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009-2021 142 141 4965 175* 6 31
9 RV Uthappa (CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB/RR) 2008-2022 205 197 4952 88 0 27
10 KD Karthik (DC/GL/KKR/KXIP/MI/RCB) 2008-2024 257 234 4842 97* 0 22
11 AM Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 2008-2025 187 173 4716 105* 2 31
12 KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH) 2013-2025 133 123 4683 132* 4 37
13 F du Plessis (CSK/DC/RCB/RPS) 2012-2025 147 139 4600 96 0 37
14 SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013-2025 170 165 4498 119 3 26
15 AT Rayudu (CSK/MI) 2010-2023 204 187 4348 100* 1 22
16 G Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2008-2018 154 152 4217 93 0 36
17 SR Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) 2008-2020 145 141 3874 117* 4 21
18 MK Pandey (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH) 2008-2024 171 159 3850 114* 1 22
19 JC Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016-2025 109 108 3675 124 7 20
20 SA Yadav (KKR/MI) 2012-2025 152 137 3671 103* 2 24
 

More From This Section

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban

RR vs CSK head-to-head

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025 first match on March 30: Delhi vs Hyderabad

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs SRH cricket match live

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

Topics : Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Suresh Raina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon