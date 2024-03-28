A deluge of runs: Top five high-scoring men's T20 matches in history

Sensex (    %)
                             
The first ever 500-plus aggregate score in a men's T20 match was achieved in 2022 during the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

T20 cricket is touching new heights every day regarding how many runs can be scored in a maximum of 40 overs by the two teams. The newest height was reached on Wednesday, March 27, when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) tallied 523 runs in a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

But they were not the first teams to aggregate 500 or more runs in this format. Here are the top five high-scoring matches in the history of men's T20 so far.
 
523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

Many records were broken during this match, including that of the most sixes hit in a single T20 game and the most boundaries scored in an IPL match. However, the biggest record broken was the highest total scored in an IPL match as SRH went past Royal Challengers Bengaluru's total of 263/5 achieved in 2013. The Orange Army set a new benchmark as they scored 277/3 in their 20 overs.

Nobody would have thought that Mumbai would give such a tough fight in the chase and at some points also look threatening to steal the game away. However, they fell short by 31 runs and scored 246.
 
517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

In second place is a match involving two big-hitting international teams, South Africa and West Indies. In a match in Centurion in 2023, the West Indians posted their highest score ever in T20 internationals as they mounted 258/5 in their 20 overs.

But little did they know that South Africa is a master of historic chases, and another one was recorded that evening as the hosts went past the target of 259 with seven balls to spare. Johnson Charles scored a century for the Windies, while Quinton de Kock did the same for the Proteas.

515 - QG vs MS, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

Third on the list is a match from the Pakistan Super League. Rawalpindi is known for its flat decks, and on that ground, Multan Sultans amassed a total of 262 runs thanks to a century from Usman Khan. In reply, Quetta Gladiators also scored freely, racking up 253/8, but eventually lost the match by eight runs.

506 - Surrey vs Middlesex, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

he year 2023 continued to produce high-scoring matches as in June, the T20 Blast in England lit up the Oval when Middlesex chased down 253 against Surrey to win a South Group encounter. No centuries were scored in that match, though.
 
501 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

The first ever 500-plus aggregate score in a men's T20 match was achieved in 2022 during the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge when Titans and Knights were pitted against each other at Potchefstroom on October 31, 2022.

Batting first, Titans reached 271/3 as Dewald Brevis smashed 162 off just 57 balls. In reply, the Knights were able to get to 230/9. 

Top Five High-Scoring Men's T20 Matches

Aggregate Runs Team 1 Team 2 Date Series Venue
           
523 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 27 March 2024 Indian Premier League 2024 Hyderabad
517 South Africa West Indies 26 March 2023 West Indies tour of South Africa 2023 Centurion
515 Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultans 11 March 2023 Pakistan Super League 2023 Rawalpindi
506 Surrey Middlesex 22 June 2023 T20 Blast 2023 The Oval
501 Titans Knights 31 October 2022 CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Potchefstroom

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

