Cameron Green becomes most expensive foreign player in IPL auction history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction 2026 saw an intense bidding war for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurging Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest foreign player in IPL history and in the mini auction.
With this, Green crossed the record held by Mitchell Starc, another Australian cricketer, at Rs 24.75 crore. Like Green, the left-arm pacer was acquired by KKR in the 2024 auction and played a crucial part in helping the team win that year. Overall in IPL auction history, Green ranks third after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
The mini auction held on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi saw Reliance Industries-backed Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) start the bidding for the 26-year-old at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Soon, KKR entered the bidding, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking the highest bid to Rs 25.20 crore.
“We are very happy with the price at which we got him (Green),” Venky Mysore, chief executive officer (CEO) of Knight Riders Group and Red Chillies Entertainment, said at the press conference streamed live on JioHotstar. “I am extremely happy with that, and I think he adds a lot to our team, especially with our new power coach, Andre Russell... I think it is a very good thing to have a young all-rounder having IPL experience.”
KKR entered the auction with the highest amount in its purse at Rs 64.30 crore, followed by CSK at Rs 43.40 crore. With better funds, KKR spent Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan cricketer Matheesha Pathirana, making him the second most expensive buy on Tuesday. Pathirana’s base price was Rs 2 crore.
In a surprising turn of events, CSK fought hard to sign two uncapped players (Indian or overseas players who have yet to appear for their national team in any format), Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, for Rs 14.20 crore. Both players’ base price was Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, both players had almost similar teams raising their paddles for them.
MI and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) started the bidding for Veer, with CSK joining at Rs 1.30 crore. Later, CSK outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to sign Veer. For Sharma, MI, LSG and KKR started the bidding, with CSK entering at Rs 3 crore. CSK, which used to select experienced players, this time changed its strategy and opted to select young Indian cricketers.
At the fifth position came England’s right-handed batter and spin bowler Liam Livingstone, at Rs 13 crore. Livingstone, who went unsold in the usual bidding rounds, was acquired by SRH in the accelerated round of the mini auction. His base price was Rs 2 crore.
Before the second accelerated round of the mini auction, 48 players were signed, with total spending by 10 franchises at Rs 159.60 crore.