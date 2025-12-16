Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Cameron Green becomes most expensive foreign player in IPL auction history

Cameron Green becomes most expensive foreign player in IPL auction history

With this, Green crossed the record held by Mitchell Starc, another Australian cricketer, at Rs 24.75 crore

Cameron Green

KKR snapped up Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, making him the costliest foreign player in IPL and mini-auction history.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction 2026 saw an intense bidding war for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splurging Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest foreign player in IPL history and in the mini auction.
 
With this, Green crossed the record held by Mitchell Starc, another Australian cricketer, at Rs 24.75 crore. Like Green, the left-arm pacer was acquired by KKR in the 2024 auction and played a crucial part in helping the team win that year. Overall in IPL auction history, Green ranks third after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.
 
The mini auction held on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi saw Reliance Industries-backed Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) start the bidding for the 26-year-old at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Soon, KKR entered the bidding, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking the highest bid to Rs 25.20 crore.
 
 
“We are very happy with the price at which we got him (Green),” Venky Mysore, chief executive officer (CEO) of Knight Riders Group and Red Chillies Entertainment, said at the press conference streamed live on JioHotstar. “I am extremely happy with that, and I think he adds a lot to our team, especially with our new power coach, Andre Russell... I think it is a very good thing to have a young all-rounder having IPL experience.”
 
KKR entered the auction with the highest amount in its purse at Rs 64.30 crore, followed by CSK at Rs 43.40 crore. With better funds, KKR spent Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan cricketer Matheesha Pathirana, making him the second most expensive buy on Tuesday. Pathirana’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Also Read

Lucknow Super Giants full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Lucknow Super Giants' full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026 Auction live updates

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: CSK buy Sarfaraz for Rs 75 lakh; Prithvi Shaw returns to Delhi

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams

Top 20 players in IPL 2026 mini auction

Check top 20 most expensive players in IPL 2026 mini auction here

Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

 
In a surprising turn of events, CSK fought hard to sign two uncapped players (Indian or overseas players who have yet to appear for their national team in any format), Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, for Rs 14.20 crore. Both players’ base price was Rs 30 lakh. Additionally, both players had almost similar teams raising their paddles for them.
 
MI and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) started the bidding for Veer, with CSK joining at Rs 1.30 crore. Later, CSK outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to sign Veer. For Sharma, MI, LSG and KKR started the bidding, with CSK entering at Rs 3 crore. CSK, which used to select experienced players, this time changed its strategy and opted to select young Indian cricketers.
 
At the fifth position came England’s right-handed batter and spin bowler Liam Livingstone, at Rs 13 crore. Livingstone, who went unsold in the usual bidding rounds, was acquired by SRH in the accelerated round of the mini auction. His base price was Rs 2 crore.
 
Before the second accelerated round of the mini auction, 48 players were signed, with total spending by 10 franchises at Rs 159.60 crore.

More From This Section

Punjab Kings full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Punjab Kings' full squad and players' salary here

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

Prashant-Kartik and $3 million: CSK's switch from 'Dad's Army' to 'Gen Z'

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

RR full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

RCB full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders IPL IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon