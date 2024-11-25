DC full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

The Delhi Capitals have finalised their squad for the IPL 2025 season following an exciting mega auction. With a mix of retained stars and strategic auction purchases, the team aims to mount a strong challenge for their maiden IPL title. Here's a breakdown of the squad, key signings, and the outlook for the upcoming season.
|Delhi Capitals full squad and player salaries
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|KL Rahul
|RS 2 crore
|Rs 14 crore
|Capped
|Mitchell Starc
|RS 2 crore
|Rs 11.75 crore
|Capped
|T. Natarajan
|RS 2 crore
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Capped
|Jake Fraser-Mcgurk
|RS 2 crore
|Rs 9 crore
|Capped
|Harry Brook
|RS 2 crore
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Capped
|Sameer Rizvi
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Rs 95 lakh
|Uncapped
|Karun Nair
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Uncapped
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Rs 30 Lakh
|Rs 3.8 crore
|Uncapped
|Mohit Sharma
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 2.2 crore
|Uncapped
|Sameer Rizvi
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 95 lakhs
|Uncapped
|Karun Nair
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 50 lakhs
|Uncapped
|Darshan Nalkande
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Uncapped
Squad Outlook: A Balanced Team for IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals have built a squad that balances experience and youth, retaining core players while adding fresh talent to address gaps. With a strong top order, a dynamic bowling attack, and promising uncapped players, the team looks prepared to compete at the highest level. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs form the backbone of the team, while the addition of KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc brings much-needed firepower and reliability. The focus on uncapped players like Ashutosh Sharma and Sameer Rizvi signals DC’s intent to invest in the future.
Delhi Capitals list of retained players for IPL 2025:
|Delhi Capitals retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
|Retention 2
|Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
|Retention 3
|Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
|Retention 4
|Abishek Porel (4 cr)
With a well-rounded squad featuring a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars, Delhi Capitals are well-positioned to challenge for the IPL 2025 title. Their strategic purchases and reliance on a strong core could make them one of the most formidable sides this season. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how this revamped DC team performs.