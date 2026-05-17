DC vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Delhi Capitals (DC) will fight to keep their fading playoff hopes alive as they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash today.
DC are currently placed lower in the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, and another defeat would officially end their campaign.
IPL 2026 Match 62, DC sv RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Also Read
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs RR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 DC vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch DC vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 17 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17.
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 on May 17?
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 17?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 17 2026 | 6:21 PM IST