PBKS vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Punjab Kings will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 61 of IPL 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala today in what promises to be a crucial clash for both teams.
Punjab Kings enter the contest under immense pressure after suffering five consecutive defeats following a dream start to their campaign.
PBKS had remained unbeaten through their first seven matches and looked like one of the strongest sides in the tournament, but their sudden dip in form has placed their playoff hopes in serious danger. Their latest setback came against Mumbai Indians, where they failed to defend a strong total of 201 despite dominating large phases of the match. With only two league games remaining, Punjab now find themselves in a must-win situation.
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Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged as one of the standout teams of IPL 2026. RCB have registered eight wins from 12 matches and are on the verge of confirming a playoff spot. A victory in Dharamshala would further strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish. They head into the fixture high on confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, powered by a brilliant century from Virat Kohli.
|IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch PBKS vs RCB in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 17 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2026?
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2026 on May 17?
The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will take place at 3 pm IST.
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 begin on May 17?
The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its app and website.
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First Published: May 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST