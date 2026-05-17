Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for PBKS and RCB here

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing off in a high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today with major playoff implications riding on the result. While RCB are one victory away from officially sealing their playoff spot, Punjab Kings are fighting to keep their season alive after slipping into a worrying five-match losing streak.

RCB Playoffs qualification Scenario

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches. A win against Punjab Kings tonight would officially confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

RCB are also firmly in contention for a top-two finish, which would give them an extra opportunity in the playoffs. If Bengaluru win both of their remaining league games, they are guaranteed to finish in the top two.

PBKS Playoffs qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings enter today’s clash under immense pressure after suffering five straight defeats despite an unbeaten start to the season.

PBKS currently have 13 points from 12 matches and realistically need victories in both of their remaining fixtures to avoid depending on other teams. Winning both games would take Punjab to 17 points, which should be enough to secure a playoff berth comfortably.

A defeat tonight, however, would leave Punjab in a difficult position, requiring favourable results elsewhere while also relying heavily on net run-rate calculations.