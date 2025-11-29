Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Du Plessis opts out of IPL 2026 for PSL; shares emotional post on Instagram

Du Plessis opts out of IPL 2026 for PSL; shares emotional post on Instagram

Post-2020, du Plessis enjoyed a resurgence as a premier batter in the IPL, first finishing runner-up in the 2021 scoring charts and then repeating the feat in 2023

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Faf du Plessis’ celebrated IPL chapter has officially reached its end, as the former South African captain announced that he will not enter the IPL 2026 auction. The 41-year-old, who has been an ever-present figure in the league for 14 seasons, revealed in an emotional Instagram post that he has chosen a new direction for the next phase of his T20 career. Instead of extending his IPL journey, du Plessis confirmed that he will feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, marking a fresh shift after over a decade of loyalty to the world’s most-watched T20 tournament. His decision closes a significant era marked by leadership, consistency and championship-winning contributions, while simultaneously opening a new chapter in a league he described as an exciting challenge. 
 

End of a 14-year IPL legacy

Du Plessis’ announcement brought down the curtain on one of the IPL’s most enduring overseas careers. He made his debut in 2012 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), immediately establishing himself as a reliable top-order performer with 398 runs in his maiden season. While that remained one of his strongest early campaigns, his peak years arrived much later, particularly between 2020 and 2024, when he consistently breached the 400-run mark.
 
His long stint with CSK yielded immense success, including title wins in 2018 and 2021, seasons in which he played decisive roles. His 2021 campaign was particularly memorable as he narrowly missed the Orange Cap, finishing just two runs behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Transition to new franchises and later years

Post-2020, du Plessis enjoyed a resurgence as a premier batter in the IPL, first finishing runner-up in the 2021 scoring charts and then repeating the feat in 2023 — this time captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Ahead of IPL 2025, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals, but his stint there was less impactful, producing 202 runs at an average of 22.44.

In his farewell note, du Plessis said the decision to step away was made with gratitude, expressing that the IPL had shaped a large part of his cricketing journey. He mentioned that 14 seasons was a long time and that he felt proud of everything the league had meant to him.

A new challenge beckons in the PSL

Du Plessis stated that this would not be a goodbye to India, but rather a shift in focus. Having previously played for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, he confirmed his return to the PSL in 2026, describing it as an opportunity to grow through new experiences and embrace a league he believes is rich in energy and talent.
 
The seasoned batter said the PSL would offer a fresh cricketing environment and that he was excited to take on the challenge with the same competitiveness that defined his IPL years.

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

