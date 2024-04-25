Gayle to Patidar: Top 10 players who hit fastest 50 for RCB in IPL history

RCB player Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Rajat Patidar hit the joint second-fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when he reached the milestone in 19 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25. During his magnificent innings, Patidar smashed Mayank Markande for four consecutive sixes in the 11th over of the match.

Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting the fastest fifty for RCB in IPL history. Gayle is followed by Patidar, Robin Uthappa and AB de Villiers