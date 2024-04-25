Business Standard
Gayle to Patidar: Top 10 players who hit fastest 50 for RCB in IPL history

Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting the fastest fifty for RCB in IPL history. Gayle is followed by Patidar, Robin Uthappa and AB de Villiers

Rajat Patidar, RCB Player

RCB player Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Monday, March 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajat Patidar hit the joint second-fastest fifty for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when he reached the milestone in 19 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25. During his magnificent innings, Patidar smashed Mayank Markande for four consecutive sixes in the 11th over of the match.

Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting the fastest fifty for RCB in IPL history. Gayle is followed by Patidar, Robin Uthappa and AB de Villiers
Fastest half-century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL history
Player Balls Against Venue Date
CH Gayle 17 Warriors Bangalore 23/04/13
Rajat Patidar 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 24/4/2024
RV Uthappa 19 Kings XI Bangalore 16/03/10
AB de Villiers 21 Royals Jaipur 23/04/12
Rajat Patidar 21 KKR Kolkata 21/04/24
RV Uthappa 22 KKR Bangalore 10/04/10
CH Gayle 22 Kings XI Bangalore 06/05/15
Dinesh Karthik 22 MI Wankhede 11/04/24
AB de Villiers 23 Super Kings Bangalore 25/04/18
AB de Villiers 23 Warriors Pune 02/05/13
AB de Villiers 23 Sunrisers Bangalore 04/05/14

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

