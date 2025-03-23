Here's why Irfan Pathan dropped from IPL 2025 star-studded commentary team

Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
It has been reported that Pathan had a fallout with a few players in the past, and since then, he has often referenced these issues in his commentary.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Irfan Pathan has not been included in the commentary panel for this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) due to concerns regarding alleged personal biases against certain players. The former cricketer, who had been a familiar face for broadcasters since his retirement, has faced scrutiny for bringing personal grudges into his commentary and social media activity. Sources indicate that broadcasters were not pleased with Pathan's comments, which were sometimes perceived as overly aggressive towards certain players.
It has been reported that Pathan had a fallout with a few players in the past, and since then, he has often referenced these issues in his commentary. While he did not directly name individuals, his remarks and posts on social media were seen as targeting certain cricketers, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere. This has reportedly affected junior players, who have found themselves inadvertently caught in the crossfire of his comments. The broadcasters raised concerns about the need for impartial commentary, especially in an event as widely followed as the IPL, where tensions can run high, and every word counts.
 
 
In light of these issues, Irfan Pathan was not selected for the IPL commentary panel this season. In response, the former all-rounder has now shifted his focus to other ventures and announced the launch of his own YouTube channel. Pathan's new platform will allow him to share insights, personal experiences, and content tailored to his growing fanbase. While he may not be part of the IPL commentary team this year, Pathan continues to stay connected with his audience through alternative channels, leaving room for a new chapter in his post-cricket career.

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

