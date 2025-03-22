Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL: Full list of winners in opening matches of tournament over the years

IPL: Full list of winners in opening matches of tournament over the years

CSK, with nine appearances, have played the most number of opening matches in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, i.e. IPL 2025 has begun with the opening match of the event seeing the ROyal Challengers Bengaluru cruising to a comfortable 7-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden on March 22.  Notably after 17 seasons only on three ocassions teams winning the opening game went on to lift the trophy. CSK achieved this feat twice in 2011 and 2018, while KKR achieved this mile stone back in 2014. Apar from them, on two teams winning the opening game eneded as the runner-ups, i.e., CSK in 2019 and GT in 2023.  Now let us take a look at all the winners of IPL opening games in the last 17 editions.
 
 
IPL 2008: Kolkata Knight Riders 
In the inaugural match of IPL 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a resounding 140-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Brendon McCullum's explosive 158 not out set the tone for the entire tournament, creating a record that stood tall for many years. RCB's response was lacklustre, bowled out for just 82 runs.
 
IPL 2009: Mumbai Indians 
With the tournament shifted to South Africa, Mumbai Indians (MI) triumphed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 19 runs at Newlands, Cape Town. Sachin Tendulkar led MI's batting effort, while Lasith Malinga's fiery bowling restricted CSK in their chase.

IPL 2010: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR clinched a narrow 11-run win against Deccan Chargers at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Sourav Ganguly's leadership and a disciplined bowling effort saw KKR edge out the defending champions in a close contest.
 
IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK began their title defence with a thrilling 2-run victory over KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Despite Jacques Kallis' steady innings, Doug Bollinger's effective death-over bowling ensured CSK's triumph in a gripping finish.
 
IPL 2012: Mumbai Indians 
MI defeated CSK in a low-scoring encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, winning by 8 wickets. Lasith Malinga's brilliance with the ball dismantled CSK's batting order, and a quick start from Richard Levi sealed the game for MI.
 
IPL 2013: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR began their title defence strongly, beating Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Sunil Narine's spin magic choked Delhi's batting, and KKR's batters chased down the target comfortably.
 
IPL 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR outclassed Mumbai Indians by 41 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Jacques Kallis’ all-round performance and Sunil Narine's spin ensured KKR's dominance in the match, setting the tone for a successful season.
 
IPL 2015: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR defeated Mumbai Indians again, this time by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Gautam Gambhir led the chase with a composed innings, while KKR’s bowlers restricted MI’s powerful line-up effectively.
 
IPL 2016: Rising Pune Supergiant 
Making their debut, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) stunned MI with a 9-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane's classy batting and RPSG’s disciplined bowling performance marked a memorable start for the new franchise.
 
IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad 
SRH defeated RCB by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Yuvraj Singh's explosive innings propelled SRH to a strong total, while their bowlers dismantled RCB’s line-up effectively, securing a convincing win.
 
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings 
Returning from suspension, CSK pulled off a thrilling 1-wicket victory against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Dwayne Bravo's late fireworks rescued CSK from a difficult position, marking a remarkable comeback for the franchise.
 
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK crushed RCB by 7 wickets in a spin-dominated match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir's combined spin assault restricted RCB to a meagre total of 70 runs, which CSK chased comfortably.
 
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings 
In the UAE edition of IPL, CSK defeated MI by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu's steady partnership anchored CSK’s chase, giving them a solid start to the season.
 
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore 
RCB edged out MI in a thrilling last-ball finish, winning by 2 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. AB de Villiers' composed innings and Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul highlighted RCB's gritty performance.
 
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders 
KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Umesh Yadav’s fiery bowling and a composed chase from KKR’s batting line-up ensured a comfortable victory.
 
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans 
In their debut IPL season, Gujarat Titans stunned CSK by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill's impressive batting display and a disciplined bowling effort helped GT make a strong first impression.
 
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 
CSK defeated RCB by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, showcasing their dominance once again. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s steady innings and Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance guided CSK to a solid victory.  IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru/ Kolkata Knight Riders  The ongoing match between RCB and KKR saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take home a 7-wicket win on the night at Eden Gardens    Full list of IPL opening match winners and their final standing: 
Year Matchup Venue Winner Margin of Victory Winner's Final Position
2008 KKR vs RCB M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders 140 runs 6th
2009 MI vs CSK Newlands, Cape Town Mumbai Indians 19 runs 7th
2010 KKR vs Deccan Chargers Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Kolkata Knight Riders 11 runs 6th
2011 CSK vs KKR MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings 2 runs Champions
2012 MI vs CSK MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Mumbai Indians 8 wickets 4th
2013 KKR vs Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders 6 wickets 7th
2014 KKR vs MI Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders 41 runs Champions
2015 KKR vs MI Eden Gardens, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders 7 wickets 5th
2016 MI vs RPSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Rising Pune Supergiant 9 wickets 7th
2017 SRH vs RCB Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 35 runs 4th
2018 MI vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Chennai Super Kings 1 wicket Champions
2019 CSK vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings 7 wickets Runners-up
2020 MI vs CSK Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings 5 wickets 7th
2021 MI vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 wickets 4th
2022 CSK vs KKR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Kolkata Knight Riders 6 wickets 7th
2023 GT vs CSK Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans 5 wickets Runners-up
2024 CSK vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Champions 5th
2025 KKR vs RCB Eden Gardens, Kolkata Royal Challengers Bengaluru - -
 

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

