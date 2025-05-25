Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Every year is a new challenge: Dhoni ahead of last IPL 2025 game for CSK

Every year is a new challenge: Dhoni ahead of last IPL 2025 game for CSK

Former Indian cricket Ravi Shastri did try to ask the 'Captain Cool' about how his body has been taking the intensity this season and hinted towards probably an answer for will this be farewell or not

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Gujarat Titans host 5-time champions champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it was possibly the last time the fans saw MS Dhoni wear that CSK shirt in the IPL as he won the toss and chose to bat first on the day.  Check GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Former Indian cricket Ravi Shastri did try to ask the 'Captain Cool' about how his body has been taking the intensity this season and hinted towards probably an answer for will this be farewell or is there another season on the cards for the 43-year-old. However, Dhoni deflected the question to his best and just commented on the experience he had this year. 
 
 
MS Dhoni after the toss vs GT: We will bat first. It (pitch) looks nice and hard, think it will remain the same throughout the 40 overs. It's quite hot, looks like a good track. It's (his body) surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintainance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice after 3.30-4pm, this is different heat, on the drier side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back for Ashwin. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines, otherwise the batters will punish you.

More From This Section

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for IPL match, heavy rain woes

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule: Race for top two spots

Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match

PBKS vs DC highlights

PBKS vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Nair-Rizvi help DC sink PBKS in Jaipur

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon