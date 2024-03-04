Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Pat Cummins as new captain of the side

The 30-year-old pacer was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL auctions in December last year, making him the second-costliest player in the event's history

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Monday.
The 30-year-old pacer was bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the IPL auctions in December last year, making him the second costliest player in the event's history.
Cummins replaced South African Aiden Markram, who led SRH in the 2023 season.
"Our new captain Pat Cummins," the SRH said on social media platforms, along with a picture of Cummins.
Cummins has earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

