Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals eye overseas talent to build their squad

With Rs 28.95 crore in their pocket, Delhi Capitals would be going into the auction to buy nine players, four of whom could be overseas. What is going to be their strategy?

David Warner of Delhi Capitals along with teammates celebrates their win during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals. Photo: Sportzpics

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Capitals were not in their element in the last season since they missed their star captain Rishabh Pant. Before the start of this season, they released nine players and they would be in search of their replacements in the upcoming auction with Rs 28.95 crore in their coffers. They need nine players in total, four of which could be overseas. 

Purse Remaining- Rs 28.95 crore
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Slots Available- 9, Overseas- 4

The team from the capital have two set openers in David Warner and Prithvi Shaw and a good number three in Mitchell Marsh. With Pant back from the next season, they would not have to worry about number four anymore either. 

Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar are three very good pacemen in the Delhi unit as well. If Nortje gets fit before the IPL, it could be a great boost as well. In Kuldeep Yadav, they have a brilliant spinner as well. So the bowling bases are all covered as Marsh would bowl a few and so would Lalit Yadav. 

Retained Players 

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

What do the Delhi Capitals need?

Now that they have everything, what are the Capitals in need of? The first choice is Northe’s replacement, who could also work as a genuine bowler alongside Ngidi, Kuldeep, Mukesh and Khaleel. They have Ishant Sharma, but he is not someone who could take the game away from the opposition in every match. In one or two matches, he might be brilliant, but he is not consistent. 

Along with a perfect fifth bowler, they would also need a number five batter who can carry on with the momentum built by the top four or can lay the foundation altogether of the top four don’t click. They have Yash Dhull as one batter, but he hasn’t clicked so far. So they also need an Indian batter. 

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Players Punjab Kings could target to build their team

IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

IPL 2024: All not well in Mumbai Indians after Pandya-Rohit captaincy saga?

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for


Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka will be on the radar of the Capitals or they can even go for his compatriot Dushmanatha Chameera depending on who is available as cover for Northe or even otherwise as an extra bowling option. Madushanka has been brilliant recently and with a combination of Mukesh and himself, they can be deadly with their early swing. 

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell could be the batter that the Capitals could go for as the perfect number four and that would make them a very good side. He has been in brilliant form and could be the remedy for all worries of the Capitals with the bat. 

Indian stars to look out for 

Among the Indian players Sumit Kumar and Atit Seth could be the two bowling all-rounders that Delhi would be looking for while Bipin Saurabh, Ankit Kumar and Harvik Desai could be the batters that they could go after. They have all been in great touch in the recently concluded Vijaya Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies. 

Best probable playing 11

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Daryl Mitchell, Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi
Topics : Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League IPL auction IPL BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon