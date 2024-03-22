IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, full schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

The Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni was probably one of the best teams to have graced any sport or league, not only cricket and IPL. They are one of the most followed and revered units with the status of almost a cult fit. But in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), CSK will start their campaign under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad with Dhoni helping him to finetune his start of captaincy career.

Strength- Team balance

The biggest strength of the Chennai side is their team balance. Although Devon Conway is injured, the fact that they have already signed up Rachin Ravindra would serve them well, as he would easily slide into the role of an opening left-handed batter.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during power-hitting drills in practice session. Photo: PTI This planning is not just for one slot but almost all, except the captaincy one. They have Mitchell Santner if Maheesh Theekshana fails, Tushar Deshpande if Mathisha Pathirana fails to recover in time, and a young Nishant Sindhu if a player as big as Ravindra Jadeja gets injured.

CSK IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Mar 22 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 20:00 Mar 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 19:30 March 31 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Visakhapatnam 19:30 April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 19:30

Weakness- Injury concerns





Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here Injury concerns are the biggest weakness of the yellow brigade. Conway has already been ruled out for the first month of the IPL at least, while Pathirana, Shivam Dube and, in fact, skipper Dhoni have not had the best of fitness coming into the IPL. Pathirana and Dube are not even declared fully fit as of yet.

Ajinkya Rahane is ageing, Deepak Chahar is coming after recovery from an injury, and Moeen Ali is not in his best shape either. Thus, injury is the biggest weakness of CSK.

CSK IPL player and their salary

Player Nationality Role Price MS Dhoni Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹12,00,00,000 Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Batsman ₹6,00,00,000 Moeen Ali Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Ravindra Jadeja Indian All-Rounder ₹16,00,00,000 Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹14,00,00,000 Shivam Dube Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹1,20,00,000 Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹70,00,000 Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Nishant Sindhu Indian All-Rounder ₹60,00,000 Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batter ₹50,00,000 Ajay Mandal Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Shaik Rasheed Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Matheesha Pathirana Overseas Bowler ₹20,00,000 Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000 Sameer Rizvi Indian Batter ₹8,40,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Avanish Rao Aravelly Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000

MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI Opportunity- For MSD to do a last dance!

It would be lethal to predict anything that MS Dhoni does because he is probably the most unpredictable player there ever has been. However, assuming that this is the last time he would be involved with the Super Kings as a player, then it is an opportunity for the players to give him a grand farewell.

Dhoni could not get a proper farewell as a Team India player, announcing his international retirement during Covid. He could have walked out with a trophy last season, but it was not to be.





Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here Maybe with the hair grown long just like the time when he first entered cricket back in 2004 and coloured brown, MSD is going on a 20-year-old time loop and reliving his playing days for one last time. Nothing more can be inspirational enough to win the trophy for their leader one last time.

Threat- From unavailability of a great finisher

Dube did a great job as a finisher in the last season of the IPL. It was his performance in the IPL that opened the doors of the Indian cricket team for him. But now that he is injured and Dhoni with the bat is not what he used to be, the problem of a finisher is the biggest threat for the men in yellow.

As options, they have Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, and Daryl Mitchell; to an extent, Moeen Ali if he is used as such, with Mitchell and Rahane batting at the top. But these are not proven players and that could turn out to be a threat in crucial situations.

MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI IPL 2024: CSK Probable Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Super Kings have won five IPL titles so far and in IPL 2024, which is termed as CSK's transition year, it would be interesting to how the team fair under the leadership of new captain.