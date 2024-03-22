IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings, full schedule, match time, SWOT analysis

The Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni was probably one of the best teams to have graced any sport or league, not only cricket and IPL. They are one of the most followed and revered units with the status of almost a cult fit. But in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), CSK will start their campaign under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad with Dhoni helping him to finetune his start of captaincy career.
Super Kings have won five IPL titles so far and in IPL 2024, which is termed as CSK's transition year, it would be interesting to how the team fair under the leadership of new captain.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Strength- Team balance
The biggest strength of the Chennai side is their team balance. Although Devon Conway is injured, the fact that they have already signed up Rachin Ravindra would serve them well, as he would easily slide into the role of an opening left-handed batter.
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during power-hitting drills in practice session. Photo: PTI
CSK IPL 2024 Schedule
Weakness- Injury concerns
Injury concerns are the biggest weakness of the yellow brigade. Conway has already been ruled out for the first month of the IPL at least, while Pathirana, Shivam Dube and, in fact, skipper Dhoni have not had the best of fitness coming into the IPL. Pathirana and Dube are not even declared fully fit as of yet.
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
Also Read
Ajinkya Rahane is ageing, Deepak Chahar is coming after recovery from an injury, and Moeen Ali is not in his best shape either. Thus, injury is the biggest weakness of CSK.
CSK IPL player and their salary
MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI
It would be lethal to predict anything that MS Dhoni does because he is probably the most unpredictable player there ever has been. However, assuming that this is the last time he would be involved with the Super Kings as a player, then it is an opportunity for the players to give him a grand farewell.
Dhoni could not get a proper farewell as a Team India player, announcing his international retirement during Covid. He could have walked out with a trophy last season, but it was not to be.
Maybe with the hair grown long just like the time when he first entered cricket back in 2004 and coloured brown, MSD is going on a 20-year-old time loop and reliving his playing days for one last time. Nothing more can be inspirational enough to win the trophy for their leader one last time.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here
Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here
Threat- From unavailability of a great finisher
Dube did a great job as a finisher in the last season of the IPL. It was his performance in the IPL that opened the doors of the Indian cricket team for him. But now that he is injured and Dhoni with the bat is not what he used to be, the problem of a finisher is the biggest threat for the men in yellow.
As options, they have Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, and Daryl Mitchell; to an extent, Moeen Ali if he is used as such, with Mitchell and Rahane batting at the top. But these are not proven players and that could turn out to be a threat in crucial situations.
MS Dhoni. Photo: PTI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande