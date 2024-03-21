IPL 2024: Rohit posts cheeky photo after Dhoni steps down as CSK captain

Rohit Sharma the current Indian skipper and former captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) reacted to MS Dhoni stepping down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a tongue-in-cheek story, posted on his official Instagram handle.





Rohit Sharma's instagram post after MS Dhoni announced stepping down from captaincy of CSK. Photo: Screengrab Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel On Thursday, March 21, Rohit posted an image of him alongside Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match when they were both leading their respective teams MI and CSK.

Along with the photo, Rohit posted the hand-in-hand emoji, which could be interpreted as both of them having said goodbye to IPL captaincies for their teams at the same time.

Though Rohit was removed as captain of the MI side, probably against his wishes as he has remained the captain of the national team, Dhoni walked his one line, stepping down at the right moment.

Earlier, the IPL official social media handle, before posting the customary pre-season captain's picture, announced that Dhoni, who has led CSK to five trophies in the richest cricket league would not be donning the captain's hat for this season and Ruturaj Gaikwad would take his place.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni as Captains in IPL History

Both Rohit and Dhoni have won five titles each, but the current Indian captain has had the better of the former Indian skipper when it comes to IPL head-to-head. Mumbai has not only won 21 games against Chennai's 16 in the 38 encounters between the two sides, but Rohit has also beaten Dhoni in the IPL final record four times.

While in 2013, 2015 and 2019, CSK lost to MI in the final and Dhoni was the skipper, Rohit's side beat Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG) in the 2017 final of the IPL. RPSG was led by Dhoni in two seasons - 2016 and 2017 after CSK and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two seasons by the Lodha Committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India.