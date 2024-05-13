Gujarat and Kolkata rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters, bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to confirm their place as top two teams on the IPL 2024 points table when they play against Gujarat Titans today at Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be looking their slightest playoff hopes alive with a win in today's match.
Check GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE | IPL 2024
Kolkata will attain 20 points in 13 matches if they win against GT today. This means, no team other than Rajasthan Royals can earn 20 points, thus confirming a place for Qualifier 1 in IPL 2024 Playoffs.
Notably, the losing team in Qualifier 1 will get another chance to make it to the grand finale of IPL 2024. The winning team of Qualifier 1 books a direct place in the IPL final. The top two teams on the IPL points table lock horns in Qualifier 1.
Gujarat Titans are at the 8th spot and despite winning today's match, they can remain at the 8th spot if Shubman Gill's men don't win the match by a huge margin. GT's net runrate (-1.063) is worst among all the teams in Indian Premier League.Check IPL 2024 points table
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.349
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli has the orange cap.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|12
|12
|4
|486
|86
|60.75
|307
|158.30
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holders
The highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League gets the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have 20 wickets each. However, Bumrah has the purple cap due to his superior economy rate.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|
Tushar Deshpande
CSK
|12
|12
|44
|375
|16
|27/04
|23.43
|8.52
|16.5
|1
|0
|5
|
Khaleel Ahmed
KKR
|13
|13
|48
|457
|16
|21/2
|28.56
|9.52
|18
|0
|0