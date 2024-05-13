IPL 2024: RCB demonstrated ability to deliver when it counts, says Moody

"Yet, it's still anyone's game. Any team could clinch a spot in that coveted top four," Moody said. Photo: ICC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown the ability to perform when it matters most, said former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody after their fifth straight win in the IPL.

Languishing at the bottom of the points table 10 days ago, Virat Kohli and Co have found their mojo back. Their winning streak has given them a fighting chance to make the knockout stage.

"Once again, RCB has demonstrated their ability to deliver when it counts, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two teams," Moody said on Star Sports.

They will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who are also in contention for a playoff berth, in their final league game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

"It's iconic for the entire IPL, truly. You've got two colossal names in cricket here in India and in world cricketDhoni and Kohli.

"They're both dominant figures, leaving a huge legacy wherever they've been. And the interesting thing is anything can still happen on that table."



Barring Kolkata Kinght Riders, who have already qualified, as many as seven teams are still in contention for a playoffs berth.

"After the weekend, I was assuming that a couple of results will sort of fall the way they should fall and then we'll have a clear idea who's going to end up in that top four.

"Yet, it's still anyone's game. Any team could clinch a spot in that coveted top four," Moody said.

After a sedate start to the season, RCB batter Rajat Patidar has found his groove, scoring five fifties in the last seven innings at a quick pace.

"Patidar, in particular, has been a revelation in the past five or six games, notching up several quick-fire half-centuries. His aggressive approach has consistently put pressure on the opposition's bowling attack, making it incredibly challenging for them to get back into the contest," Moody added.