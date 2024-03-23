Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timing

Having bought the costliest player in the history of the IPL auctions, a whopping Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc. Is KKR a real contender for the IPL 2024 trophy?

IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timing. Photo: X

IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timing. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to end the 10-year title drought and eyeing their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy when they take the field in the 2024 season of the richest cricket league in the world. In IPL 2024, KKR would love to have their full-time skipper Shreyas Iyer back and playing for them, although his injury concerns continue to worry them.

Check Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score and match updates here | IPL 2024

Having bought the costliest player in the history of the IPL auctions, spending a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, have they strengthened their core and are they real contenders for the IPL 2024 trophy?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis

Strength: A settled quarter of overseas players

With Starc in the team as a left-arm express pacer, KKR seemed to have ticked off all the boxes as far as the overseas quota is concerned.

Their retainers, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are fit and firing. And the hole in the batting line-up after Jason Roy's withdrawal was aptly filled by Phil Salt. This put KKR in a great position of strength.

Believe it or not, a settled quartet of four overseas players and three quality Indian players is enough to take a team to the distance. You have the example of the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from the last two seasons.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

KKR IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue
23 Mar KKR vs SRH 06:30 Kolkata
29 Mar RCB vs KKR 06:30 Bengaluru
3 Apr DC vs KKR 06:30 Vizag

Weakness- Inexperienced Indian pace attack

Though they have Starc, Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy in their armoury, the likes of Russell and young Indian bowlers like Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana cannot be trusted enough to deliver with the ball in every game.

Having let go of Shardul Thakur, they now would hope that the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Anukul Roy and Sakib Hussain alongside Venkatesh Iyer to shine with the cherry in the hand whenever called upon.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024: Gaikwad's captaincy was most impressive against RCB - Gavaskar

IPL 2024: Pant reveals raw emotions on return to competitive cricket

IPL 2024, Gujarat vs Mumbai preview: Pandya to begin high-profile captaincy

IPL 2024: Karthik pleased to get some runs despite challenging build up

IPL 2024: Mustafizur executed the plans beautifully - CSK's Eric Simons


KKR IPL player and their salary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹12,25,00,000
Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000
Rinku Singh Indian Batsman ₹55,00,000
Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000
Suyash Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicketkeeper ₹50,00,000
Phil Salt Overseas Batsman  
Sunil Narine Overseas Bowler ₹6,00,00,000
Andre Russell Overseas All-Rounder ₹12,00,00,000
Varun Chakravarthy Indian Bowler ₹8,00,00,000
Harshit Rana Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Venkatesh Iyer Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000
Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000
Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000
K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Sakib Hussain Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

Opportunity- For Iyer and Co. to become dark horses

It is an opportunity for Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, to showcase that he belongs on the biggest stage. Having led the Delhi Capitals to the final previously, he would look to count on Nitish Rana and a new hero in town-Rinku Singh along with the four overseas to rise and show that they are the real dark horses of the tournament.

On paper, they might seem like they could be stronger and more balanced. However, if the big players and two Iyers—Shreyas and Venkatesh fire, KKR could surprise many.

Check Indian premier League 2024 points table here

Threat- Of getting bogged down under pressure

The biggest threat for the Kolkata unit is getting bogged down under pressure. If their key players do not click then they do not possess great substitutes. A set of consecutive defeats might take them under pressure. The inexperienced Indian players are likely to crack first and hence this remains the biggest threat for the team from eastern India.

IPL 2024: KKR Probable Playing 11

Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma
Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Andre Russell Sunil Narine BS Web Reports IPL Mitchell Starc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon