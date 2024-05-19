Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Defending 175-run target - Faf reveals RCB's success matra vs CSK

RCB has become the first side ever to qualify for the Play Offs after having just a solitary win in their first seven games of a season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 1:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) allowed their fans to dream for an maide IPL trophy with a magnificent win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of Indian Premier League. RCB's 27-run win was their sixth win on a trot after losing seven of their first eight matches. 


RCB qualify for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team on the IPL 2024 points table but the road to this qualification faced the test of CSK in a must-win game.

With CSK needing to score 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs, Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis revealed the reason behind their success against five-time champions CSK in a must win game. 



ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast


RCB has become the first side ever to qualify for the Play Offs after having just a solitary win in their first seven games of a season.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RCB becomes the first side to have sequences of six successive wins and six successive defeats each in the same season. 

"We were defending 175 [and neither 201 nor 218]!," du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.



du Plessis, who was adjudged player of the match, dedicated the award to Yash Dayal. The RCB bowlers defended 17 runs to stop CSK qualify for the playoffs. He was hit for a six off the first ball but he conceded only one run off the remaining five deliveries and even took the wicket of MS Dhoni.

"We tried to get the ball changed tonight. I dedicate the Man of the Match [award] to Yash Dayal! I said to him pace off on this wicket is the best option," RCB captain said.



du Plessis thanked their fans for supporting them even when they lost six games on a trot at the start of the tournament.

"It's crazy; even when we weren't winning, we had the fans here. It was set up perfectly - CSK vs RCB! Incredible. Thank you everyone for their support. It's really important that you enjoy this. Your first goal in the IPL is to try and get in the knockouts," Faf concluded.




RCB IPL 2024 playofffs prediction

With Royal Challengers on 6-match winning streak, Faf du Plessis need to win next three matches - Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and final - to lift their maiden IPL title. 

In 2014, KKR won nine matches on a trot and lifted the IPL trophy

 

Topics : Indian Premier League Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 12:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon