IPL 2024 points table: RCB and CSK rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will move to the third spot if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. If Chennai wins today's match, they will have 16 points in 14 games.
However, if the match ends without a result due to rain interruptions, then both Chennai and Bengaluru will share a point each. In this case, Chennai will have 15 points in 14 games while RCB will have 13 points in 14 matches.
Meanwhile, RCB will have 14 points in 14 games if they win the match. But the chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs not only have to win the match but also win with a certain margin
RCB need to win the match by 18 or more runs while defending a target they have to overhaul the target with 11 or more balls.
|IPL 2024 - Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|19
|1.428
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|0.273
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|7
|5
|0
|1
|15
|0.406
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|0.528
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|-0.377
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|-0.667
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|0.387
|Gujarat Titans (E)
|14
|5
|7
|0
|2
|12
|-1.063
|Punjab Kings (E)
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|-0.347
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.318
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03/24
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03/24
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|5
|
Khaleel Ahmed
DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02/24
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0
