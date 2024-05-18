IPL 2024 points table: RCB and CSK rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will move to the third spot if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. If Chennai wins today's match, they will have 16 points in 14 games.

However, if the match ends without a result due to rain interruptions, then both Chennai and Bengaluru will share a point each. In this case, Chennai will have 15 points in 14 games while RCB will have 13 points in 14 matches.

Meanwhile, RCB will have 14 points in 14 games if they win the match. But the chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs not only have to win the match but also win with a certain margin

RCB need to win the match by 18 or more runs while defending a target they have to overhaul the target with 11 or more balls.





IPL 2024 - Points Table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.667 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.318





IPL 2024 orange cap holder





Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31 5 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.