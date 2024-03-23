JioCinema sees 51% increase in first day viewership figures of IPL 2024

JioCinema broke their record of the last season as they registered 590 million video views on the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Over 111 million viewers logged in to watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

According to the numbers released by the JioCinema, the official streaming partner of the IPL, the first day viewership of this season was 51 percent more compared to the day one viewership of IPL 2023. A total of 6.6 billion minutes of watch time were also recorded during the match that was won by the CSK. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Stellar debut for Haryanvi commentary

Style icon and singer Badshah made his cricket commentary debut on JioCinema's Punjabi and Haryanvi commentary box. It was the debut season for Haryanvi commentary as JioCinema extended the commentary to 12 languages from 11.

“We resumed where we left off last year, and the numbers testify there is no better way to experience the TATA IPL than digitally,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson.

"India has completed its transition to being a digital-first sports-consuming nation, and the opening game record numbers validate this. We are going to see benchmarks reset and records rewritten throughout this season," he added.

JioCinema's Brand Spotlight

There was another introduction by JioCinema which started the Brand Spotlight segment and saw Dream11, Charged by Thums Up, Parle Products, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and HDFC Bank making their IPL campaign debut with a record 18 sponsors and over 250 advertisers on board.