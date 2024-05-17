IPL 2024 points table: MI and LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai Indians will look to end their campaign on a high and take themselves out from the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Lucknow Super Giants today.
Mumbai could attain 10 points in 14 matches on IPL 2024 points table if they win their match against Lucknow today.
This will help Hardik Pandya's side to improve their ranking to ninth position. The best they could achieve, even if Punjab Kings lose their last league fixture on Sunday. MI's net run rate is superior to PBKS and a win today will certainly improve their net run rate.
However, Mumbai could end up at the 10th spot on the IPL 2024 points table if Punjab win their last fixture.
Meanwhile, a win for Lucknow means they will move to the sixth and even the fifth spots if they win by a huge margin.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.273
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9
|Punjab Kings
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|Riyan Parag RR
|13
|12
|3
|531
|84*
|59
|348
|152.58
|0
|4
|38
|31
|5
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|13
|13
|45
|428
|22
|15/03/24
|19.45
|9.51
|12.27
|0
|0
|2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|3
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|13
|13
|50
|469
|17
|11/03/24
|27.58
|9.38
|17.64
|0
|0
|5
|
Khaleel Ahmed
DC
|14
|14
|50
|479
|17
|21/02/24
|28.17
|9.58
|17.64
|0
|0