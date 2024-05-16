Business Standard
SRH and GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and wicket-takers

If the SRH vs GT match gets washed out then both the teams will share a point each. In that case, Sunrisers will have 15 points in 13 games, and Gujarat will end the league phase with 12 points.

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to book a place in the playoffs with 16 points after a win in today's game against Gujarat Titans, who are already out of the playoffs race. 

Hyderabad has 14 points in 12 games and is the only team with two more games remaining. 
What happens if the SRH vs GT match gets washed out?

If the SRH vs GT match gets washed out then both the teams will share a point each. In that case, Sunrisers will have 15 points in 13 games and Gujarat end the league phase with 12 points.

How will a washout dent chances of SRH and other teams?

A washout means Sunrisers will have 15 points in 13 games. This means Delhi Capitals will be knocked out due to their inferior net run rate than RCB, who still have one match in hand.


IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
8 Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063
9 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347
10 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

The player with the most runs in the Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31
5 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 13 13 45 428 22 15/03/24 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 13 13 50 469 17 11/03/24 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed
DC		 14 14 50 479 17 21/02/24 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0
