IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their campaign on a high when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17 (Friday). Mumbai were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs while Lucknow's chances are hung by a thread with hopes mainly depend on the results of other team for qualification even if they win against MI.
MI vs LSG Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai.
- Total matches played: 5
- Mumbai Indians won: 1
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 4
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs LSG head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
- Total matches played: 1
- Mumbai Indians won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs LSG head-to-head in Ekahan Stadium in Lucknow
- Matches played: 2
- Mumbai Indians won: 0
- Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
- Abandoned: 0
Mumbai vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise
|MI vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|LSG won
|MI won
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|-
Wankhede Stadium key stats
|Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|115
|Matches won batting first
|53
|Matches won batting second
|62
|Average first innings total
|169.77
|Runs per over
|8.54
|Runs per wicket
|27.22
|Highest total recorded
|235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015
|Lowest total recorded
|67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008
|IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|3
|Matches won batting second
|7
|Average first innings score
|193.8
|Average first innings winning score
|213
|Average powerplay score
|54
|Average death-over score
|56.8
IPL 2024 Stats at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 3
- Average first innings total: 184
- Average second innings total: 173
Wankhede Stadiun pitch report for MI vs LSG match
The wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, the ball might swing in the powerplay with dew playing a big role in the second innings.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs LSG IPL match
According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 17. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.