Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumabi pitch report, weather forecast

MI vs LSG head-to-head: Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai. There is no prediction of rainfall on May 17 in Mumbai

MI vs LSG head-to-head record

MI vs LSG head-to-head record

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to end their campaign on a high when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17 (Friday).  Mumbai were the first team to get eliminated from IPL 2024 playoffs while Lucknow's chances are hung by a thread with hopes mainly depend on the results of other team for qualification even if they win against MI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


MI vs LSG Head to head in IPL history

In head-to-head battle, Lucknow are in a advantegous position with four wins in five games against Mumbai.

  • Total matches played: 5
  • Mumbai Indians won: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 4
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

MI vs LSG head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Mumbai Indians won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


MI vs LSG head-to-head in Ekahan Stadium in Lucknow

  • Matches played: 2
  • Mumbai Indians won: 0
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
  • Abandoned: 0

Mumbai vs Lucknow head-to-head stats venue-wise


MI vs LSG head-to-head stats venue-wise
Venues Total matches played LSG won MI won
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 2 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 -


Wankhede Stadium key stats

Wankhede Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 115
Matches won batting first 53
Matches won batting second 62
Average first innings total 169.77
Runs per over 8.54
Runs per wicket 27.22
Highest total recorded 235/1 by RCB vs MI in 2015
Lowest total recorded 67/10 by KKR vs MI in 2008
IPL Record at Wankhede Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won batting second 7
Average first innings score 193.8
Average first innings winning score 213
Average powerplay score 54
Average death-over score 56.8

IPL 2024 Stats at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
 
  • Matches: 6
  • Matches won batting first: 3
  • Matches won batting second: 3
  • Average first innings total: 184
  • Average second innings total: 173

Wankhede Stadiun pitch report for MI vs LSG match

The wicket at Wankhede Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, the ball might swing in the powerplay with dew playing a big role in the second innings.

Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs LSG IPL match

According weathe forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in the evening on May 17. However, the humidity in the evening is expected to be around 77 per cent, which means dew might a significant role in the second half of the game.

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon