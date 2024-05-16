SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, SRH vs GT Playing 11: With Gujarat Titans already out of the playoffs race, the management might give opportunity to fringe players in their Playing 11.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunriers will qualify for the playoffs if they win today's match.
Pat Cummins-led side will also want to challenge for the top two spots, which is a possibility considering they have one more game after this match and a healthy net run rate of +0.406.
SRH have 14 points from 12 matches and can reach a maximum of 18 points, which may be enough to ensure a top-two finish if other results go their way.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
Not only are the Sunrisers players well-rested ahead of the clash against GT as they got a week off, their morale will also be sky high after notching yet another record-breaking win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 8.
IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
[Impact sub: T Natarajan].
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier].
Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here
SRH vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' captain Pat Cummins and Titans' skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)
IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Live streaming
SRH vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:24 PM
SRH vs GT Head to head in IPL history
Total matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
5:21 PM
Gujarat Titans' team news: Bowling
With former skipper Hardik Pandya moving to Mumbai Indians this season, GT struggled to find a replacement for the all-rounder who was key to their title-winning run in 2022 and runners-up finish last year.
The absence of pacer Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, has also hurt them.
GT's bowling hasn't been as effective this season, with inconsistent pacers and leaky spinners.
Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was a washout but the bowlers showed promise by taking three wickets in the first three overs against CSK.
Mohit Sharma's variations and knuckle balls were particularly effective, and Rashid Khan's clever bowling was noticeable. They'll hope for an encore.
5:19 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Sunrisers vs Titans
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Gujarat are out of the playoffs race while SRH are one win away for a place in last four.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:17 PM IST