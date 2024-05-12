IPL 2024: RCB vs DC Playing 11, toss and weather forecast, live streaming

In a must win for both the teams to keep their Playoffs hopes intact, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (May 12). However, the rain could play a spoilsport as there is chances of precipitation throughout the evening.

Coming back to match, Pushed into a tight corner, Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose above their frailties to notch four wins on the trot to stay alive in the race to play-offs, but Delhi Capitals even sans their suspended skipper Rishabh Pant offer them a different challenge

RCB vs DC: Bengaluru weather updates



It started raining in Bengaluru at 5 PM IST. There is chance of rainfall througout the evening in Bengaluru. The chances of rainfall is over 51 per cent at 7 PM IST, when RCB vs DC toss will take place





ALSO READ: Check IPL 2024 playoff qualification and scenarios of 8 teams here While the absence of Pant will certainly give RCB an edge, they can't get themselves lulled into a comfort zone. In the run-up to this match, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans twice, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad once each.

While the victory over SRH was valiant, RCB did not face much challenge from the floundering Titans and Kings. But the Capitals are a team unlike any other as they have oscillated between brilliant and ordinary in the span of a few days.

IPL 2024: RCB vs DC Playing 11 prediction

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

[Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror]

DC Playing 11 probables: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, David Warner/Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib/Jhye Richardson, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

[Impact Sub: Ishant Sharma]

Bengaluru vs Delhi head-to-head

Total matches played: 31

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 19

Delhi Capitals won: 11

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live toss time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 62 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs DC live toss take place on Sunday (May 12)?

In IPL 2024, RCB vs DC live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs DC live match start on May 12?

The Bengaluru vs Delhi live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RCB vs DC IPL match in India for free.