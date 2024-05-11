Business Standard
Sai breaks Sachin's record, becomes fastest batter to score 1000 IPL runs

Sudharsan achieved the landmark during GT's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan became fastest Indian batter to score 1000 runs in Indian Premier League on May 10, 2024. He leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar, who took 31 innings to complete 1000 runs in IPL. 22-year-old Sudharsan took just 25 innings to reach the 1000 IPL runs.
 
Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad crossed the 1000 runs in 31 innings.
 
Sudharsan played 25 matches and 21 innings, where he scored 1034 runs at a strike rate of 139.17. His highest score of the T20 tournament came against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, when he played a 103-run knock from 51 balls.
On Friday, the Gujarat-based franchise registered the second-highest team totals against CSK. GT scored 231/3 in Ahmedabad against Ruturaj Gaikwad's side.
In the 2014 season of the IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scored 231/4 against CSK, which holds the record of the highest team totals against the India Cements-owned franchisee.
 
Sai Sudharsan vs CSK
  • Inns: 4
  • Runs: 250
  • Avg: 64.5
  • SR: 176.7
  • 100s/50s: 1/1

Records created during GT vs CSK match
 
Highest team totals for GT
 
  • 233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
  • 231/3 vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024
  • 227/2 vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023
  • 220/8 vs DC, Delhi, 2024


Highest partnership in IPL (any wickets)
  • 229 - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wkts)
  • 215* - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wkts)
  • 210* - Q de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil , 2022 (1st wkts)
  • 210 - Shubman GIll & S Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wkts)
  • 206 - A Gilchrist & S Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wkts)
  • 204* - C Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wkts)

 
