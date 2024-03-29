IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR matchups: From Kohli against Starc to Russell vs Siraj





The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in the Indian Premier League has always been a mouth-watering clash. Be it the inaugural match of the tournament where Brendon McCullum went berserk or the Champions League clash in 2011.

This time around, the anticipation has been built in such a manner that it seems to be the most awaited game of the season. The stakes are high as both teams are coming on the back of wins in their last matches. Here's a look at the likely matchups in the game.

Kohli vs Starc: Battle of the Bigwigs

There is no denying the fact that if Mitchell Starc is the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, then Virat Kohli is the biggest player that the league has seen. It is going to be a battle of these bigwigs. Early on, Kohli is troubled by the left-arm seamers getting the ball back to him.

It will be challenging for Starc too, who was hit for 26 while bowling the 19th over to Klaasen.

Russell vs Siraj: The Short Ball Ploy

Andre Russell was at his lethal best during KKR's season opener against Hyderabad. The West Indian scored 64 off just 25 balls. With Marco Jansen and Pat Cummins by their side, the Hyderabad bowlers tried their best to beat Russell with the short ball. However, he did not get trapped.

Mohammed Siraj, who is known to exploit the short ball well, will target Russell with the same ploy as Russell has always been susceptible to short bowling. Who will come out trumps will be interesting to see.

Narine vs Maxwell: Magician vs Big Show

Sunil Narine has got Glenn Maxwell out three times and conceded just 59 runs against the Big Show in the IPL. Narine showed his class when he went for just 19 runs in his four overs when others were getting hit for more than 10 runs per over.

Maxwell has not been in great touch and therefore it would be amazing to see if he chooses Sunil Narine as the prey to get back to his predatory form.

Rinku vs Karthik: Fight to Finish

Dinesh Karthik in his two innings against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings has shown that he is the finisher to beat in this IPL. While against CSK he hit 38 off 26 and partnered Anuj Rawat to a 94-run stand, he played a match-winning knock of 28 off just 10 balls to hear the chants of DK…DK!! reverberate across the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rinku Singh has grown in confidence with every passing season and he would love to show his former captain that when it comes to finishing, there is no match to the left-hander's ability in this IPL.

Iyer vs du Plessis: Put on the Captain's Hat

The last battle would be between the two captains Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis. Both of whom are yet to find form. Both du Plessis and Iyer are proven talents. While Iyer is learning the ropes of captaincy, the former Proteas player is in the twilight of his career. It would be a great opportunity for the captains to outwit one another not only with their field changes and bowling strategy but also with the willow in their hands.