IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been without a trophy for the last 15 seasons and this time around they would be looking to finally end the drought of trophies as Bangalore and Karnataka have a real drought upon their heads even before the start of the summer down south.
If RCB is to win the trophy this time around, they must work on their strengths hard instead of worrying too much about their weakness. Before the start of IPL 2024, we try to find out what their strengths and weaknesses are through this SWOT analysis.
Strength- Batting
No doubt batting is the biggest strength of the RCB unit with Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in the side. However, it also becomes their weak link as and when they lose any of these guys quickly, especially either Virat or du Plessis.
Will Virat Kohli and Co win IPL 2024. How they lost in last three finals before.
They let go of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed as well. They were two players who gave the team the right balance with their ability to bat and bowl equally well in all situations.
Now if you remove the top four batters mentioned above, no one in the middle order could really be trusted. With Rajat Patidar’s form dwindling and Will Jacks not tried and tested in Indian conditions, it would be hard to get the right balance.
Opportunity- For Homegrown Players to Shine in World Cup Year
It would be harsh to rule RCB out straight away from the title race. However, they certainly do not look like the right mix at the start of the season.
It is this situation that gives homegrown talents like Mayank Dagar, Patidar, Akash Deep, and Vijaykumar Vyshak a chance to shine and make RCB a team that might not be the strongest on paper in totality, but could give any other team a run for its money on any given day.
Threat- From the Failure of Their Big Guns
Apart from Dinesh Karthik, no other RCB batter can claim to have mastery over playing spin. Virat Kohli has had problems against left-arm spinners and leg spinners. Patidar was exposed to spin against England and didn’t fare well either.
Du Plessis has done well in the IPL by using his feet against spin. However, if Maxwell, Karthik, and du Plessis fail to address the spin issue, it might be problematic for RCB.
Similarly, in the bowling department, they have three express pacers in Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Siraj. But it has been seen over the years that these bowlers have gone for plenty on many occasions. Thus, if they fail to get going, the problem would increase as RCB does not have a quality spinner to win them games single-handedly.