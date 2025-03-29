IPL 2025: GT vs MI head-to-head record, key toss stats in Ahmedabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) will welcome the return of captain Hardik Pandya from a one-match suspension as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both teams are aiming for their first victory in IPL 2025, with MI falling to Chennai Super Kings and GT losing to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match.
Pandya’s comeback bolsters MI’s line-up, addressing their struggles in his absence, particularly in both batting and bowling. Jasprit Bumrah’s pace attack was missed, and Pandya’s inclusion may see Robin Minz sidelined. Concerns persist over Suryakumar Yadav’s poor form and Rohit Sharma’s inconsistency, while the middle order remains unstable. Spinner Vignesh Puthur faces a challenge on Ahmedabad’s batting-friendly track.
For GT, bowling remains a weak link, with Mohammed Siraj expensive and their pace attack under pressure. Rashid Khan leads the spin department, while Shubman Gill’s form is crucial. Glenn Phillips may replace Sherfane Rutherford for additional spin. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming
GT vs MI head-to-head
Out of five encounters between GT and MI in the IPL, GT leads MI by 3-2.
Overall
- Total matches played: 5
- GT won: 3
- MI won: 2
- N/R: 0
GT vs MI head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Total matches played: 3
- GT won: 3
- MI won: 0
- N/R: 0
GT vs MI key toss stats
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (IPL overall)
- Matches: 36
- Bat first won: 16
- Bat second won: 20
- No result: 0
- Average first innings score: 170
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (In IPL since 2023)
- Matches – 18, Bat first won – 8, Bat second won – 10
- Average first innings score – 188/6
- Highest first innings score – 243/5 (PBKS vs GT, 2025)
- Lowest total defended – 130, Highest target chased – 215
- 200-plus totals – 12 times in 18 matches | Sixes per match – 18
- Pace: Overs% – 63, Wickets – 140, Average – 29.3, Economy – 9.5
- Spin: Overs% – 37, Wickets – 64, Average – 35.7, Economy – 8.9
Winning score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (since 2023 IPL)
- First innings score more than 200: Matches – 7, Bat first won – 5, Bat second won – 2
- First innings score 200 or below: Matches – 11, Bat first won – 3, Bat second won – 8
Overall team record:
- GT: Matches – 17, Won – 9, Lost – 8 (Win per cent – 53)
- MI: Matches – 3, Won – 0, Lost – 3 (since 2022 season)
Top performers in GT vs MI matches
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill holds the record for the most runs in MI vs GT encounters, amassing 274 runs. He leads the list ahead of Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 200 runs, while Rohit Sharma follows with 125 runs.
On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans’ star spinner Rashid Khan has been the most successful bowler in MI vs GT clashes, claiming 10 wickets in just four matches. Mohit Sharma is close behind with eight wickets, while veteran spinner Piyush Chawla has picked up five wickets in these matchups.
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The last time these two teams clashed in the IPL was at this very venue, when Gujarat Titans, batting first with the help of B Sai Sudharshan’s fighting 45, put a modest target of 169 in front of MI. In reply, the five-time champions, despite brilliant innings from Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brevis (46), could only reach 162 for 9 after 20 overs, as the hosts ended up winning the match by six runs.
