IPL 2025: Gerald Coetzee makes debut for GT vs SRH, replaces Karim Janat

|Gerald Coetzee IPL stats
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|10
|201
|341
|13
|4/34
|26.23
|10.18
|15.46
|1
|0
How Gerald could benefit the GT bowling attack vs SRH tonight? Gerald Coetzee’s inclusion in the Gujarat Titans (GT) lineup for their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad brings both strategic and entertainment value. For GT, the South African speedster adds much-needed firepower and depth to the bowling unit, especially in the absence of Karim Janat. His ability to consistently bowl over 145 km/h with aggressive lines and lengths makes him a potent threat, particularly on pace-friendly surfaces like the Narendra Modi Stadium. For fans, it’s an exciting opportunity to witness one of South Africa’s most promising fast bowlers in IPL action. Viewers can expect high-velocity spells, wicket-taking intent, and a whole lot of intensity every time Coetzee steams in, making this debut a highly anticipated moment in GT’s campaign.