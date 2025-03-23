IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch CSK vs MI cricket match live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
CSK had a mixed season last year, finishing in fifth place, while Mumbai Indians struggled and ended at the bottom. Both franchises are the most successful in IPL history, each having won the title five times, and they will both be aiming for a sixth crown this season. Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
This crucial encounter is important for both teams as they look to regain their former glory in IPL 2025.
However, MI will be without key players for the match. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the initial games, and captain Hardik Pandya is serving a one-match suspension from IPL 2024 due to an over-rate offense. As a result, Suryakumar Yadav will step in as captain. With Pandya and Bumrah absent, MI will rely on emerging talents like Robin Minz and Arjun Tendulkar.
CSK, on the other hand, have a well-rounded squad with experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad leading the spin attack.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI broadcast details
|IPL 2025 broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
