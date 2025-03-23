Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch CSK vs MI cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on their app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
 
CSK had a mixed season last year, finishing in fifth place, while Mumbai Indians struggled and ended at the bottom. Both franchises are the most successful in IPL history, each having won the title five times, and they will both be aiming for a sixth crown this season.    Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE
 
 
  This crucial encounter is important for both teams as they look to regain their former glory in IPL 2025.
 
However, MI will be without key players for the match. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the initial games, and captain Hardik Pandya is serving a one-match suspension from IPL 2024 due to an over-rate offense. As a result, Suryakumar Yadav will step in as captain. With Pandya and Bumrah absent, MI will rely on emerging talents like Robin Minz and Arjun Tendulkar.

CSK, on the other hand, have a well-rounded squad with experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad leading the spin attack.
 
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI broadcast details 
 
IPL 2025 broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on March 23 (Sunday)
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will be held at the M.A Chidambaram stadium on March 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 on March 23?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 begin on March 23?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

