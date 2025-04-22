Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: LSG vs DC playing 11, LSG batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC playing 11, LSG batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the LSG vs DC cricket match in Lucknow here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Lucknow vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness a thrilling face-off between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. With both teams currently level on points, the stage is set for an intense battle. This will be their second meeting of the season — the first ended in a nail-biting one-wicket win for Delhi at Vizag. 
 
LSG, under the leadership of KL Rahul, come into this game with renewed confidence following a dramatic last-over victory against Rajasthan Royals. In a match that seemed to be tilting in RR’s favour, Avesh Khan turned the tide with a sensational final over — picking up three wickets and defending just nine runs in six balls. This win propelled LSG to fifth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.088.
 
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant for a few games, began their season in stunning fashion with four straight wins. However, recent form has been a concern, as they’ve lost two of their last three fixtures. In their latest outing against Gujarat Titans, DC posted an impressive 203 but couldn’t defend the total, going down by seven wickets. Despite the loss, DC have managed to retain the second spot on the points table with five wins from seven matches.
 
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Also Read

LSG vs DC

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ekana Stadium

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

KKR vs GT

KKR vs GT Highlights: Shubman Gill's Gujarat get 39-run win against KKR

Abhishek Nayar KKR

IPL 2025: Abhishek Nayar rejoins KKR without official BCCI announcement

De Kock

IPL 2025: Why is Quinton de Kock not part of KKR playing 11 vs GT?

Matches: 8
Wins: 5
Losses: 3
Tied: 0
 
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 5
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 71.43
 
LSG playing 11 vs DC 
 
Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to continue their decent start to the season and get their 6th win of the season when they take the field in front of their home fans. They would be looking to play the same team in order to continue the momentum on the night.
 
LSG playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.
 
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni 
 
LSG squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
 
DC playing 11 vs LSG
 
Delhi too are with 5 wins this season and would like to solidify their top 4 spot as we progress towards the business end of the season. Karun Nair will be most likely taking his spot again with Faf du Plessis' fitness still under doubt.
 
DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi
 
DC squad for IPL 2025: 
 
Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the LSG vs DC cricket match in Lucknow here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Lucknow vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts
 
IPL 2025: LSG vs DC key player battles   
LSG Batters vs DC Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Starc T20s 5 41 3 13.7 228
Mitchell Marsh Kuldeep Yadav T20s 3 15 2 7.5 88
Aiden Markram Kuldeep Yadav IPL 4 32 1 32 152
Aiden Markram Mitchell Starc T20s 3 20 1 20 111
Aiden Markram Axar Patel T20s 5 17 2 8.5 106
Nicholas Pooran Mitchell Starc IPL 2 5 2 2.5 125
Nicholas Pooran Mitchell Starc T20s 6 12 4 3 92
Nicholas Pooran Kuldeep Yadav IPL 5 35 1 35 125
Nicholas Pooran Kuldeep Yadav T20s 11 74 5 14.8 106
Nicholas Pooran Mukesh Kumar IPL 3 22 1 22 157
Nicholas Pooran Mukesh Kumar T20s 5 41 2 20.5 158
Nicholas Pooran T Natarajan IPL 5 52 0 173
Nicholas Pooran D. Chameera T20s 4 8 3 2.7 114
Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav IPL 5 23 3 7.7 92
Rishabh Pant Mohit Sharma IPL 4 69 0 256
Rishabh Pant T Natarajan IPL 4 26 0 108
Ayush Badoni Mohit Sharma IPL 3 23 1 23 192
Ayush Badoni Kuldeep Yadav IPL 3 8 1 8 89
Ayush Badoni T Natarajan T20s 3 55 0 220
Ayush Badoni Mukesh Kumar IPL 2 26 0 173
David Miller Axar Patel T20s 10 60 1 60 150
David Miller Kuldeep Yadav IPL 6 35 1 35 117
David Miller Kuldeep Yadav T20s 9 58 2 29 129
David Miller Mohit Sharma IPL 3 38 0 224
David Miller Mohit Sharma T20s 5 52 0 226
David Miller Mitchell Starc IPL 4 21 0 140
David Miller Mitchell Starc T20s 6 27 0 135
David Miller Mukesh Kumar IPL 3 31 1 31 282
David Miller Mukesh Kumar T20s 4 38 2 19 253
Abdul Samad Axar Patel IPL 3 7 0 58
Abdul Samad Mohit Sharma IPL 2 13 1 13 163
 
DC Batters vs LSG Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Faf du Plessis Ravi Bishnoi IPL 7 104 1 104 158
Faf du Plessis Avesh Khan IPL 8 62 1 62 132
Faf du Plessis Shardul Thakur T20s 3 23 0 192
Karun Nair Shardul Thakur IPL 3 24 0 185
Karun Nair Avesh Khan IPL 2 15 0 115
KL Rahul Shardul Thakur IPL 6 75 2 37.5 188
KL Rahul Avesh Khan IPL 4 62 1 62 168
KL Rahul Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 6 41 1 41 98
Axar Patel Shardul Thakur IPL 5 19 1 19 127
Ashutosh Sharma Avesh Khan IPL 2 32 0 246
 

More From This Section

KKR vs GT

IPL 2025 KKR vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

LSG vs DC

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's two-word post for coach Abhishek Nayar after BCCI exit

KKR vs GT

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

KKR vs GT

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11, GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksTS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon