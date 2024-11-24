Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 mega auction: Notable absentees from the final auction list

IPL 2025 mega auction: Notable absentees from the final auction list

Chris Woakes, known for his all-round abilities and steady performances, has surprisingly missed the cut for the IPL 2025 auction

Joe Root

Joe Root. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stage for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25 is all set, with the BCCI announcing the final list of shortlisted players on Friday, November 15. A total of 577 players made the list, including 367 Indian, 206 overseas, and four players from associate teams. While all eyes will be on names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mitchell Starc during the auction, some big names will be notably absent despite expressing their interest in playing in India’s cash-rich league.
   
 
Joe Root 
The former English captain Joe Root’s name is also missing from the final list for the IPL 2025 mega auction. While the star batter has been in the form of his life in Test cricket, he has failed to make a mark in the shortest format of the game. As franchises look to add more hard-hitting batters to their squads in recent times, this might explain why Root was left out of their plans for the upcoming season.
 
Chris Woakes 
Chris Woakes, known for his all-round abilities and steady performances, has surprisingly missed the cut for the IPL 2025 auction. Woakes has long been a dependable name in international cricket, offering franchises a valuable combination of middle-order batting depth and disciplined pace bowling.
 
However, his exclusion underscores the challenges of making an impact in the hyper-competitive IPL. While Woakes has delivered solid performances in other T20 leagues, his IPL stints have been less impactful than his international contributions. Concerns over his availability for the entire season, given his commitments to England's busy cricketing calendar, might have also played a role in this decision.

More From This Section

Mallika Sagar

Who is Mallika Sagar? The auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah

IPL 2025 start date

IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed

Bat and ball

Big stars, IPL 2025 mega auction boost Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's importance

Mohammed Shami

Shami ridicules Sanjay Manjrekar over comments on reduced IPL auction value

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025 mega auction: How much will Pant get? Uthappa predicts Rs 25-28 cr

 
Mark Wood 
Mark Wood, one of England’s most fearsome fast bowlers, has also missed out on the IPL 2025 auction. Renowned for his raw pace and wicket-taking ability, Wood’s absence is a significant surprise given his reputation as a game-changer in T20 cricket.
 
Injuries, however, have often disrupted Wood’s career, affecting his availability for extended tournaments like the IPL. Despite showcasing brilliance in the limited matches he has played, his recurring fitness concerns may have prompted franchises to look elsewhere for dependable options.
 

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: Big pay check day for KL, Pant; auction starts at 3 PM IST

Australian players in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 mega auctions: Full list of Australian players to go under hammer

Capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of capped Indian players on November 24-25

KL Rahul

List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

Topics : IPL auction Indian Premier League Joe Root Jofra Archer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon