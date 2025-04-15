IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR head-to-head, Punjab weather forecast, key toss stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to bounce back to winning form when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 31 of IPL 2025, set to be held in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance this season, promising an exciting and competitive showdown. PBKS currently sit sixth on the points table, having secured three wins and suffered two defeats in their five outings so far. In their last match, they fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), failing to defend a massive total of 245/6, eventually losing by eight wickets. While their batting unit has consistently delivered with aggressive performances, their spin department remains an area of concern.
Meanwhile, KKR, the defending champions, have experienced a mixed season, winning three of their six games. However, they come into this clash with renewed confidence after a dominant eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win in this fixture could significantly boost their position on the points table and place them firmly in playoff contention.
PBKS vs KKR head-to-head:
KKR enjoy a big lead over PBKS when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.
Overall
Total Matches Played: 33
PBKS Won: 12
KKR Won: 21
N/R: 0
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-head record
|PBKS vs KKR H2H stats
|Venue
|Mat
|PBKS won
|KKR won
|NR
|Barabati Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|-
|Eden Gardens
|13
|4
|9
|-
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
|Kingsmead
|1
|0
|1
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|8
|4
|4
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|0
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|-
Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: PBKS vs KKR weather forecast
The weather looks promising for the high-energy PBKS vs KKR showdown on Tuesday in Mullanpur, with no rain expected to disrupt the match. Conditions will be warm, with temperatures likely to peak around 38°C during the day and dip to about 25°C by the evening.
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The previous meeting between PBKS and KKR took place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in IPL 2024 PBKS came out as the winners by 8 wickets on the night.