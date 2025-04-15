Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Ayush Mhatre to replace Gaikwad in CSK, SRH sign Ravichandran for Zampa

Ayush Mhatre to replace Gaikwad in CSK, SRH sign Ravichandran for Zampa

Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fracture on his elbow.

Ravichandran, Ayush Mhatre

Ravichandran (L) and Ayush Mhatre (R). Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings have picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for their injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Smaran Ravichandran in place of Adam Zampa for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the event's organiser said on Monday.  Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming | Playing 11 & Batter vs Bowler matchups

Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List A games, scoring 962 runs. The right-handed batter, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fracture on his elbow.

 

SRH, on the other hand, have signed up Karnataka left-handed batter Ravichandran, who has played seven first-class games, 10 List A matches and six T20s and has over 1100 runs. 

Ravichandran joins SRH for Rs 30 lakh.

Zampa has been ruled out of the ongoing event with an unspecified injury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CSK

IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs?

IPL

Pant to Chahal: How most expensive IPL players have performed in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 key stats, orange and purple cap list

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

CSK vs LSG

LSG vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: CSK roar back at Ekana, beat LSG by 5 wickets

LSG vs CSK broadcast details

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon