IPL 2025 points table: MI, PBKS, RCB, GT rankings; Top batters and bowlers

4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Punjab Kings have made their way to the top 2 of the IPL 2025 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians on the night which has also propelled them to the Qualifier 1 tie in the playoffs.
Punjab take their tally to 19 points and are followed by Gujarat Titans on 18 points. The top 4 are completed by RCB (17 points) and Mumbai Indians who finish their leaguetally at 16 points after a defeat against PBKS.
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Standings
|
IPL 2025 points table
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
NR
|
NRR
|
Pts
|
1
|
PBKS
|
14
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
0.372
|
19
|
2
|
GT
|
14
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
0.254
|
18
|
3
|
RCB
|
13
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
0.255
|
17
|
4
|
MI
|
14
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
1.142
|
16
|
5
|
DC
|
14
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
0.011
|
15
|
6
|
SRH
|
14
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
-0.241
|
13
|
7
|
LSG
|
13
|
6
|
7
|
0
|
-0.337
|
12
|
8
|
KKR
|
14
|
5
|
7
|
2
|
-0.305
|
12
|
9
|
RR
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
-0.549
|
8
|
10
|
CSK
|
14
|
4
|
10
|
0
|
-0.647
|
8
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Standings
|
IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|
POS
|
Player
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
HS
|
Avg
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
1
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
GT
|
679
|
12
|
12
|
1
|
108*
|
56.09
|
393
|
156.99
|
1
|
5
|
68
|
20
|
2
|
Shubman Gill
|
GT
|
649
|
12
|
12
|
2
|
93*
|
60.1
|
386
|
155.69
|
0
|
6
|
54
|
23
|
3
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
MI
|
640
|
13
|
13
|
5
|
73*
|
72.88
|
342
|
170.46
|
0
|
4
|
58
|
30
|
4
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
RR
|
559
|
14
|
14
|
1
|
75
|
43
|
350
|
159.71
|
0
|
6
|
60
|
28
|
5
|
Virat Kohli
|
RCB
|
505
|
11
|
11
|
3
|
73*
|
63.13
|
352
|
143.46
|
0
|
7
|
44
|
18
|
6
|
KL Rahul
|
DC
|
504
|
12
|
12
|
3
|
112*
|
56
|
339
|
148.67
|
1
|
3
|
46
|
20
|
7
|
Jos Buttler
|
GT
|
500
|
12
|
11
|
4
|
97*
|
71.43
|
305
|
163.93
|
0
|
5
|
49
|
22
|
8
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
PBKS
|
458
|
12
|
12
|
0
|
91
|
38.17
|
267
|
171.53
|
0
|
4
|
48
|
25
|
9
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
LSG
|
455
|
12
|
12
|
1
|
87*
|
41.36
|
230
|
197.82
|
0
|
4
|
40
|
35
|
10
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
LSG
|
443
|
11
|
11
|
0
|
81
|
40.27
|
282
|
157.09
|
0
|
5
|
42
|
24
|
IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Team
|
Wkts
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
BBI
|
Avg
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4w
|
5w
|
1
|
Noor Ahmad
|
CSK
|
24
|
14
|
14
|
50
|
408
|
4/18
|
17
|
8.16
|
12.5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
GT
|
23
|
14
|
14
|
55
|
435
|
4/41
|
18.91
|
7.9
|
14.34
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
Trent Boult
|
MI
|
19
|
14
|
14
|
49.4
|
423
|
4/26
|
22.26
|
8.51
|
15.68
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
RCB
|
18
|
10
|
10
|
36.5
|
311
|
4/33
|
17.27
|
8.44
|
12.27
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
PBKS
|
18
|
14
|
13
|
48.2
|
414
|
3/16
|
23
|
8.56
|
16.11
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
MI
|
17
|
10
|
10
|
39.2
|
249
|
4/22
|
14.64
|
6.33
|
13.88
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
KKR
|
17
|
13
|
13
|
50
|
383
|
3/22
|
22.52
|
7.66
|
17.64
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
Sai Kishore
|
GT
|
17
|
14
|
14
|
38.3
|
351
|
3/30
|
20.64
|
9.11
|
13.58
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
KKR
|
17
|
12
|
12
|
42.3
|
430
|
3/29
|
25.29
|
10.11
|
15
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Pat Cummins
|
SRH
|
16
|
14
|
14
|
49.4
|
450
|
3/19
|
28.12
|
9.06
|
18.62
|
0
|
0
First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:16 PM IST