IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the PBKS vs MI match here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Punjab vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 based on facts.

PBKS vs MI playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
With a top-two finish on the line, Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their final league clash of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs, but the result will determine their route—either a straight shot at the final or a must-win eliminator. While PBKS are second with 17 points, MI are just behind with 16. A win for either side, coupled with favourable results in the other matches, could seal a Qualifier 1 berth. Expect a high-scoring contest on a flat pitch with short boundaries. 
 
 
Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (PBKS)
  • Matches: 13
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 4
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 61.53%
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (MI)
  • Matches: 13
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 5
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 61.53%
PBKS Playing 11 vs MI (Probable) 

Punjab Kings are under pressure after a defeat to Delhi Capitals exposed flaws in their bowling attack. Despite scoring over 200, they failed to defend the total—raising concerns before a critical clash. With top-two hopes alive, PBKS need both a win and favourable results from GT and RCB’s games. Shreyas Iyer and the in-form opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya remain key to setting a strong platform. Bowling options like Arshdeep Singh and possibly Yuzvendra Chahal (if fit) must deliver against MI’s power-packed batting. Punjab’s focus will be on tightening their death bowling and maintaining batting momentum. 
 
PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh 
Impact players: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson
 
PBKS Squad for IPL 2025 
Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod
 
MI Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable) 
Mumbai Indians enter the contest with confidence and a superior net run rate. Jasprit Bumrah’s resurgence, coupled with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar’s consistency, gives them a distinct edge in bowling. MI’s spinners—Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner—add control in the middle overs. The batting will again rely on the dependable Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, while Tilak Varma’s poor run remains a concern. Rohit Sharma’s form is crucial, especially with several overseas stars like Rickelton, Bosch and Jacks set to leave after this match. MI will aim for a clinical finish to grab a Qualifier 1 spot.
 
MI Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah 
 
MI Squad for IPL 2025 
Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
 
PBKS vs MI Key Player Battles 
Name Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s
Hardik Pandya Marco Jansen 5 26 41 157.69 10 6 1
Ryan Rickelton Marco Jansen 9 44 50 113.64 21 4 2
Ryan Rickelton Arshdeep Singh 4 23 26 113.04 13 3 1
Ryan Rickelton Azmatullah Omarzai 1 13 17 130.77 5 2 0
Ryan Rickelton Marcus Stoinis 1 6 9 150 3 0 1
Suryakumar Yadav Marcus Stoinis 12 52 92 176.92 13 10 4
Suryakumar Yadav Arshdeep Singh 6 30 38 126.67 14 3 2
Suryakumar Yadav Marco Jansen 6 28 62 221.43 11 8 4
Suryakumar Yadav Harpreet Brar 2 18 22 122.22 3 1 0
Suryakumar Yadav Azmatullah Omarzai 1 8 18 225 2 2 1
Suryakumar Yadav Shreyas Iyer 1 6 9 150 2 0 1
Tilak Varma Marco Jansen 6 44 70 159.09 20 6 5
Tilak Varma Arshdeep Singh 7 41 46 112.2 21 3 3
Tilak Varma Shreyas Iyer 1 15 17 113.33 5 2 0
Tilak Varma Marcus Stoinis 2 12 11 91.67 5 1 0
Tilak Varma Harpreet Brar 2 9 14 155.56 3 2 0
Will Jacks Marcus Stoinis 3 19 44 231.58 6 3 4
Harpreet Brar Jasprit Bumrah 2 16 11 68.75 9 0 0
Josh Inglis Trent Boult 5 25 34 136 10 3 2
Josh Inglis Hardik Pandya 2 9 13 144.44 3 2 0
Marco Jansen Will Jacks 2 17 18 105.88 10 2 1
Marco Jansen Hardik Pandya 2 13 31 238.46 3 3 2
Marco Jansen Deepak Chahar 2 8 6 75 4 0 0
Marcus Stoinis Hardik Pandya 3 35 45 128.57 17 4 3
Marcus Stoinis Deepak Chahar 2 11 24 218.18 3 2 1
Nehal Wadhera Deepak Chahar 1 7 6 85.71 4 1 0
Shashank Singh Hardik Pandya 1 6 5 83.33 1 0 0
Shreyas Iyer Trent Boult 11 73 87 119.18 31 11 2
Shreyas Iyer Jasprit Bumrah 10 48 65 135.42 16 8 1
Shreyas Iyer Deepak Chahar 7 45 60 133.33 16 7 1
 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

