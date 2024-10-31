Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: Delhi Capitals' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi Capitals which means he will be a part of the IPL 2025 mega auction

Delhi Capitals retentions

Delhi Capitals retentions

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Delhi Capitals have announced their retained players for the IPL 2025 season as the franchise has decided to go with 4 players in the list this time.  
The big news is as expected that Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi and will be part of the IPL 2025 mega auction this year. Pant is expected to trigger a bidding war as many teams would love to have the dynamic player in their team.
 
The players retained by DC are Axar Patel (16.5 Cr), Kuldeep yadav (13.25 Cr), Tristan Stubbs (10 Cr), and Abhishek Porel (4 Cr)  Delhi Capitals retained players  
  • Axar Patel: Rs 16.5 crore
  • Kuldeep Yadav: Rs 13.25 crore
  • Tristan Stubbs: Rs 10 crore
  • Abhishek Porel: Rs 4 crore
 
     
Full list of released players by Delhi Capitals
Player Nationality Role Price
Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000
David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹ 6,25,00,000
Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000
Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 65,00,000
Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Mukesh Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,50,00,000
Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Rishabh Pant Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 16,00,00,000
Prithvi Shaw Indian Batsman ₹ 7,50,00,000
Anrich Nortje Overseas Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000
Vicky Ostwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 7,20,00,000
Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹ 5,00,00,000
Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹ 4,00,00,000
Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000
Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 75,00,000
Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
Swastik Chhikara Indian Batter ₹ 20,00,000
Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
 

Also Read

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Mumbai retains Rohit; RCB retains Kohli for Rs 21 crore

IPL 2025 retention list announcement deadline date and time

IPL 2025 retention deadline date and time; what to expect on Oct 31 at 5 PM

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 Auction: Here's why Delhi Capitals could retain Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals

Pant to Axar: Delhi Capitals' probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Ricky Ponting

IPL 2025: Haddin and Joshi join Punjab Kings under Ponting's management

Topics : Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon