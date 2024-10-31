IPL 2025 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Business Standard
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock among others have been released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025 Auction in November end. Check LSG's full list of retained and released players here

Lucknow Super Giants retentions

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Lucknow Super Giants have announced their retentions before the new season and have secured 5 players that they would like to build a team around in the IPL.
 
The big news coming from the LSG camp is that their skipper KL Rahul has been released by the team which means the wicketkeeper-batter will be available in the IPl 2025 mega auction as well.
  LSG have gone with Nicholas Pooran as their top retention at a whopping Rs 21 Crore. The Windies batter is followed by Ravi Bishnoi (11 Cr), Mayank Yadav (11 Cr), Mohsin Khan (4 Cr), and Ayush Badoni (4 Cr) 
Lucknow Super Giants retained players
 
 
  • Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore
  • Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore
  • Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore
  • Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore
  • Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore   
 
Full list of released players - Lucknow Super Giants
Player Nationality Role Price
KL Rahul Indian Batter ₹ 17,00,00,000
Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000
Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,50,00,000
Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000
Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,75,00,000
K. Gowtham Indian All-Rounder ₹ 90,00,000
Kyle Mayers Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Karan Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Naveen Ul Haq Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Yash Thakur Indian Bowler ₹ 45,00,000
Yudhvir Charak Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Prerak Mankad Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Marcus Stoinis Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 9,20,00,000
Shivam Mavi Indian Bowler ₹ 6,40,00,000
M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹ 2,40,00,000
David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000
Ashton Turner Overseas Batter ₹ 1,00,00,000
Arshin Kulkarni Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
 

