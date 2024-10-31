IPL 2025 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Lucknow Super Giants have announced their retentions before the new season and have secured 5 players that they would like to build a team around in the IPL.
The big news coming from the LSG camp is that their skipper KL Rahul has been released by the team which means the wicketkeeper-batter will be available in the IPl 2025 mega auction as well.LSG have gone with Nicholas Pooran as their top retention at a whopping Rs 21 Crore. The Windies batter is followed by Ravi Bishnoi (11 Cr), Mayank Yadav (11 Cr), Mohsin Khan (4 Cr), and Ayush Badoni (4 Cr)
Lucknow Super Giants retained players
- Nicholas Pooran: Rs 21 crore
- Ravi Bishnoi: Rs 11 crore
- Mayank Yadav: Rs 11 crore
- Mohsin Khan: Rs 4 crore
- Ayush Badoni: Rs 4 crore
|Full list of released players - Lucknow Super Giants
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|KL Rahul
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 17,00,00,000
|Krunal Pandya
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Mark Wood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 7,50,00,000
|Quinton De Kock
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Deepak Hooda
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,75,00,000
|K. Gowtham
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 90,00,000
|Kyle Mayers
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Karan Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Amit Mishra
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Yash Thakur
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 45,00,000
|Yudhvir Charak
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Prerak Mankad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Marcus Stoinis
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 9,20,00,000
|Shivam Mavi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,40,00,000
|M. Siddharth
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|David Willey
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Ashton Turner
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Arshin Kulkarni
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000