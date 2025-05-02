Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Shubman Gill clashes with umpires after run-out vs SRH

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill clashes with umpires after run-out vs SRH

Gill, after watching the third umpire's decision, was visibly frustrated while walking off and was later seen arguing with the umpires on the boundary line

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), are hosting the 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in match number 51 of IPL 2025 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. In the match, GT, after being invited to bat first, once again produced a brilliant batting display thanks to their top order and posted 224 for 6 on the board after 20 overs.
 
However, amid all this, a controversy stole the spotlight. The incident occurred after GT skipper Shubman Gill, who was batting fluently on 76, was deemed run-out by the third umpire. But replays appeared to show that the ball was not in contact with Heinrich Klaasen’s gloves when the stumps were disturbed. 
 
 
Gill, after watching the third umpire’s decision, was visibly frustrated while walking off the field. Once he crossed the rope, he was seen arguing with the on-field umpires near the boundary line over the decision.
 
What actually happened? 

The incident occurred on the final ball of the 13th over, bowled by SRH spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Jos Buttler, in an attempt to retain strike, played the ball to the leg side and attempted a quick single. However, before Gill could reach the non-striker’s end, the stumps were disturbed and the decision was referred upstairs.
 
The replays showed that the ball did not appear to be in Klaasen’s gloves at the moment the bails were dislodged. Contact with the gloves seemed to occur only after the stumps were already lit. Gill appeared convinced that he was not out. But when the big screen in the stadium displayed the decision, the GT skipper lost his cool.
 
As soon as he crossed the boundary rope, Gill made a beeline towards the umpires at the boundary. He was calmed down by GT head coach Ashish Nehra and other members of the support staff, but not before the episode added yet another chapter to the book of IPL controversies.

Topics : Shubman Gill Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

