Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: What all are going wrong for Rajasthan Royals in Season 18?

IPL 2025: What all are going wrong for Rajasthan Royals in Season 18?

Despite consistent top-order starts, the Royals have failed to post or chase commanding totals, raising concerns for the team management

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (PIC: Spotzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inaugral champions Rajasthan Royals began IPL 2025 with high hopes, bolstered by a blend of international stars and promising Indian talent. However, halfway through the season, cracks have emerged in key areas of their campaign, forcing them to trail in seventh place on the points table; deeper performance analysis suggests worrying trends in both departments.  Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Despite consistent top-order starts, the Royals have failed to post or chase commanding totals. Their bowling, once seen as a strength, is underperforming — with spin and pace both lacking penetration, especially in the crucial middle overs. Overseas stars like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have not lived up to expectations, and the absence of a genuine middle-over pace enforcer has left the Royals struggling to control matches.  Here's a closer look at what is not clicking for RR in Season 18.
 
 
Spin troubles in the middle overs 
Rajasthan Royals’ spin attack has been among the least effective in IPL 2025, despite consistently fielding two overseas spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken only two wickets outside his 4-wicket haul against CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana has gone wicketless in half of his games and is conceding runs at nearly 10 per over. Their lack of penetration in the middle overs has hurt RR's control and wicket-taking ability.
 
Least wickets by spinners (Overs 7–16) – IPL 2025 

Also Read

DC vs RR live updates

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi eyeing comeback vs Rajasthan, toss at 7 PM IST

Vettori

IPL 2025: I wish they would've checked bats when I was bowling - Vettori

Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025: KKR's Narine, Nortje fail BCCI random bat check during PBKS game

DC vs RR broadcast details

IPL 2025 DC vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

DC vs RR head-to-head

IPL 2025: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

Team Wickets Taken
PBKS 10
RR 14
SRH 15
 
Missing a middle-overs enforcer 
RR’s pace attack has been toothless in overs 7–16, taking just one wicket in 22 overs — the second-worst return in the tournament. With Jofra Archer and Deshpande effective mostly in the powerplay, and Sandeep Sharma not a natural enforcer, the Royals lack a reliable wicket-taking option in this phase.
 
Pace wickets in middle overs (Overs 7–16) – IPL 2025 
Team Overs Wickets Average
CSK 15 0
RR 22 1 225
DC 14 4 26.3
 
Top order not converting starts 
Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have both gotten into double digits regularly but failed to convert their starts into match-winning knocks. Parag has passed 25 in five innings but has not scored beyond 43, while Samson has just one 50-plus score in six outings. Without big scores from the top three, RR's batting lacks the thrust needed for dominant totals.

More From This Section

DC vs RR playing 11

IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11, DC batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings

Ponting terms PBKS' historic win vs KKR as 'season-defining' moment

Pitch report for DC vs RR

IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

IPL 2025 match on April 16: Delhi vs Rajasthan

IPL 2025: DC vs RR Playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Sanju Samson Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon