IPL 2025: I wish they would've checked bats when I was bowling - Vettori

IPL 2025: I wish they would've checked bats when I was bowling - Vettori

Vettori pointed out that the inconsistency in the SRH top-order this season has more to do with bad luck than poor form.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from their last match when they face the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.
 
Ahead of the clash, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori addressed the media and discussed various aspects surrounding the team. Sunrisers are coming off a morale-boosting win against the Punjab Kings, where they chased down a mammoth 246-run target — the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history — thanks to a blistering knock by Abhishek Sharma.  Vettori on checking the width of bats
 
Vettori was also asked about the recent trend of umpires checking the width of bats used by players. With a smile, he remarked that he wished someone had checked the bats when he was bowling during his playing days. He added that these checks don’t bother players much, as most of their equipment is pre-approved and regularly inspected.  Vettori lauds the SRH opening pair
 
 
On SRH’s explosive opening pair, Vettori admitted that while they haven’t quite hit top gear this season, both players are capable of producing match-winning knocks on any day. He pointed out that inconsistency has more to do with bad luck than poor form — citing Abhishek Sharma’s unfortunate run-out in one of the games. He remains confident that the duo will deliver several destructive partnerships as the season progresses.    Adam Zampa fitness update

Vettori also confirmed that Australian spinner Adam Zampa is ruled out of the upcoming fixtures due to a shoulder injury. Smaran Ravichandran has been added to the squad as Zampa's replacement.  SRH's approach with the bat
 
When asked about the opening pair's approach against Mumbai — whether they would assess conditions first or attack from the start — Vettori clarified that their aggression is not reckless. He described their style as “calculated aggression,” which allows them to unleash impactful innings.  Vettori on Ishan Kishan's form
 
On Ishan Kishan’s role in the SRH squad — especially after his stint with MI — Vettori expressed confidence. He acknowledged the left-hander has had a few poor outings but maintained that Kishan is still a powerful striker who can turn a game around at any moment. Vettori believes it's just a matter of time before Ishan returns to form.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

