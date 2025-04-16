Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 DC vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 DC vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here

DC vs RR broadcast details

DC vs RR broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an intriguing IPL 2025 clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.  Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
While DC will look to secure two full points from the match and return to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, RR will need this win to stay in the race for the playoffs. Given the team composition of both sides, DC have a slight edge as they possess the necessary batting firepower to take advantage of New Delhi’s batting-friendly wicket. On the other hand, RR, despite having in-form openers, have struggled to accelerate in the middle overs—costing them crucial points.
 
 
Now, despite all the contrasts, any team can have the last laugh when it comes to IPL matches. But who will it be—and how can you watch the match live across the globe? Check all the details below.
 
IPL 2025 DC vs RR broadcast details 
IPL 2025 DC vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

Also Read

DC vs RR head-to-head

IPL 2025: DC vs RR head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, key toss stats

DC vs RR live updates

DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Delhi eyeing comeback vs Rajasthan, toss at 7 PM IST

DC vs RR playing 11

IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11, DC batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings

Ponting terms PBKS' historic win vs KKR as 'season-defining' moment

Pitch report for DC vs RR

IPL 2025: DC vs RR pitch report, highest score, Delhi's Kotla stadium stats

How to watch DC vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between DC and RR in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 16 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 16? 
The match between DC and RR in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR in India? 
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR in India? 
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

IPL 2025 match on April 16: Delhi vs Rajasthan

IPL 2025: DC vs RR Playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

PBKS vs KKR highlights

PBKS vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal stars as PBKS beat KKR in Mullanpur

IPL 2025 key stats, orange and purple cap list

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

PBKS vs KKR

IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon