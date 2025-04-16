Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: DC vs RR playing 11, DC batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the DC vs RR match here. The players' battle stats will help you create your Delhi vs Rajasthan fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16, in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
 
Axar Patel-led DC have so far looked like one of the most dangerous teams this season, having won four of their five matches. The only game they lost came in the last over against MI. On the other hand, Sanju Samson-led RR have lost four of their six games so far, and all their defeats have come in a one-sided manner—meaning the team from Jaipur will have plenty to discuss when they face Delhi Capitals today. 
 
 
But before these two captains take the field for their heated Wednesday clash, let us assess the captaincy dynamics and probable playing 11s.
 
Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL 2025 

Axar Patel was the last new captain to be announced ahead of IPL 2025. However, the team’s decision seems to be a brilliant one, as DC have only lost one game so far under their new skipper.
  • Matches: 5
  • Wins: 4
  • Losses: 1
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 80
Sanju Samson’s captaincy record in IPL 2025 
Sanju Samson, leading RR for the first time this season, has made a solid impression, guiding the side to four wins in five games and keeping them firmly in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table.
  • Matches: 3
  • Wins: 1
  • Losses: 2
  • No result: 0
  • Win percentage: 33.33
 
DC playing 11 vs RR (probable) 
DC have been in top form this season with all three departments clicking at the same time. Skipper Axar Patel's form will be a slight concern, but as long as matches are going in their favour, they are unlikely to hit the panic button or change their winning combination.
 
DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav 
Impact player: Mukesh Kumar
 
DC squad for IPL 2025: 
Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
 
RR playing 11 vs DC (probable) 
RR got a huge sigh of relief in the early phases of their last game against RCB when their star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found form. However, except for him, no other batter impressed much as the team lost the game in the end. Their inability to score quick runs in the middle overs could be a topic of discussion amongst the team management, and they may choose to add some firepower to their batting order to counter this issue against DC.
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande
Impact player: Sandeep Sharma
 
RR squad for IPL 2025: 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash
 
IPL 2025: DC vs RR key player battles 
DC Batters vs RR Bowlers
DC Batter RR Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Faf du Plessis Akash Madhwal IPL 2 16 0 178
Faf du Plessis Jofra Archer IPL 3 22 2 11 122
Faf du Plessis Jofra Archer T20s 5 35 2 17.5 117
Faf du Plessis Maheesh Theekshana IPL 5 24 1 24 92
Faf du Plessis Maheesh Theekshana T20s 7 37 1 37 109
Faf du Plessis Sandeep Sharma IPL 13 116 2 58 143
Faf du Plessis Tushar Deshpande IPL 4 47 0 157
Karun Nair Sandeep Sharma T20s 6 31 1 31 135
KL Rahul Jofra Archer IPL 5 89 0 151
KL Rahul Jofra Archer T20s 8 95 1 95 138
KL Rahul Sandeep Sharma IPL 13 93 1 93 111
KL Rahul Sandeep Sharma T20s 14 109 1 109 116
KL Rahul Tushar Deshpande IPL 4 18 0 106
KL Rahul Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 3 32 1 32 133
Abishek Porel Akash Madhwal T20s 2 16 0 178
Abishek Porel Riyan Parag T20s 2 16 0 145
Abishek Porel Sandeep Sharma T20s 3 22 0 138
Axar Patel Jofra Archer T20s 4 3 1 3 50
Axar Patel Maheesh Theekshana T20s 3 31 0 182
Axar Patel Sandeep Sharma IPL 5 17 0 113
Axar Patel Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 2 39 0 229
Tristan Stubbs Maheesh Theekshana T20s 5 25 0 147
Tristan Stubbs Sandeep Sharma IPL 2 34 1 34 227
RR Batters vs DC Bowlers
RR Batter DC Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Mukesh Kumar IPL 2 7 2 3.5 78
Yashasvi Jaiswal Axar Patel IPL 3 25 0 179
Yashasvi Jaiswal T Natarajan IPL 4 10 1 10 100
Sanju Samson Axar Patel IPL 12 70 2 35 111
Sanju Samson Kuldeep Yadav IPL 7 50 1 50 122
Sanju Samson Mohit Sharma IPL 6 40 1 40 105
Sanju Samson Mohit Sharma T20s 8 50 1 50 119
Sanju Samson Mukesh Kumar IPL 3 28 1 28 175
Sanju Samson T Natarajan IPL 7 46 1 46 110
Nitish Rana Axar Patel IPL 10 37 2 18.5 119
Nitish Rana Kuldeep Yadav IPL 3 36 0 171
Nitish Rana Kuldeep Yadav T20s 4 44 1 44 133
Nitish Rana Mohit Sharma IPL 4 31 1 31 194
Nitish Rana T Natarajan IPL 7 77 3 25.7 160
Riyan Parag Axar Patel IPL 6 35 1 35 97
Riyan Parag Kuldeep Yadav IPL 3 30 0 130
Riyan Parag Mohit Sharma IPL 2 29 1 29 193
Riyan Parag Mukesh Kumar T20s 3 20 0 125
Riyan Parag T Natarajan IPL 5 46 2 23 170
Dhruv Jurel T Natarajan IPL 2 7 0 70
Shimron Hetmyer Dushmantha Chameera T20s 3 42 0 191
Shimron Hetmyer Kuldeep Yadav T20s 5 40 1 40 121
Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma IPL 2 7 0 117
Shimron Hetmyer Mukesh Kumar T20s 6 44 1 44 183
Shimron Hetmyer T Natarajan IPL 6 47 2 23.5 157
Shubham Dubey Mukesh Kumar T20s 2 9 4 225
Wanindu Hasaranga Mitchell Starc T20s 3 5 2 2.5 125
 

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

