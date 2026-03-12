IPL 2026: DC full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Delhi Capitals (DC) are still chasing their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title despite being part of the tournament since its inception. The franchise showed promise last season under the leadership of new captain Axar Patel, starting strong but losing momentum mid-way through the campaign. For IPL 2026, DC aims to learn from past mistakes and mount a serious challenge for the championship.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details DC will kick off the season on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. They then host Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at home before traveling to Chennai to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their fourth match.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 full schedule Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 schedule Match No. Opponents Venue Date Time Match 5 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 01/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 8 Mumbai Indians Delhi 04/04/26 3:30 PM IST Match 14 Gujarat Titans Delhi 08/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 18 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 11/04/26 7:30 PM IST

The team has once again put together a squad with proven match-winners. KL Rahul will be a central figure, determined to make an impact after being overlooked for India’s T20I squad. The franchise has welcomed back Nitish Rana, marking his return to his home state team, and Prithvi Shaw rejoins the side after going unsold in previous auctions. Kuldeep Yadav, sidelined for much of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, will also be eager to make a strong comeback.

DC’s overseas lineup is equally impressive, featuring experienced campaigners like Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, and David Miller. The team has the firepower to contend for the IPL crown, but success will depend on handling pressure effectively under Axar Patel’s captaincy.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Prithvi Shaw, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh