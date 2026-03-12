Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: KKR full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

IPL 2026: KKR full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

KKR secured marquee players including Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Finn Allen, while also signing West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell to fill the gap left by Andre Russell.

KKR IPL 2026 schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29, Sunday. The team will begin their season aiming to bounce back after a disappointing 2025, where they finished eighth on the points table with only five wins.  KKR struggled with consistency in both batting and bowling last year, leading to an early exit from playoff contention despite having won their third IPL title in the previous seasons.
 
The IPL 2026 schedule for the first phase, announced on March 11, features 20 matches, with the tournament starting 20 days after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on March 8. Following the season opener, KKR will play three consecutive home games at Eden Gardens in April, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants. 
 
 
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 full schedule 
Match No Opponent Venue Date Time
Match 2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai 29/03/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 02/04/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 12 Punjab Kings Kolkata 06/04/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 15 Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata 09/04/26 7:30 PM IS
 
Ahead of the new season, KKR strengthened their squad during the IPL 2026 auction. The team secured marquee players including Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, and Finn Allen, while also signing West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell to fill the gap left by Andre Russell.  Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane and with Abhishek Nayar returning as coach, KKR will aim to regroup, build momentum, and make a strong statement in the 10-team tournament, combining both new talent and experienced players to compete for a fourth IPL title.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane(C), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

