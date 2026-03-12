IPL 2026: RR full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are entering the IPL 2026 season with a fresh approach after a challenging 2025 campaign. Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, marking the start of a season focused on rebuilding and strategic growth.

RR are playing their initial three matches in Guwahati and will then move to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details Last season, the inaugural champions struggled, finishing 9th with just four wins out of 14 games. To revamp the team, RR executed one of the boldest trades in IPL history, sending long-time captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

New leadership role for Parag

Adding further excitement, Riyan Parag has been appointed as the new captain. At just 24 years old, he is among the youngest leaders in IPL history, tasked with steering the team toward success. The Royals focused on strengthening their spin attack and overall bowling depth during the December 2025 auction, notably signing young spinner Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.2 crore to address gaps in the middle overs that cost them games last season.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 full schedule Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 schedule Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 30/03/26 Chennai Super Kings Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 19:30:00 04/04/26 Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19:30:00 07/04/26 Mumbai Indians Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 19:30:00 10/04/26 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati 19:30:00

RR also retained key players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shubham Dubey, while adding experienced internationals like Jofra Archer and Sam Curran. The squad blends youth and experience, aiming to perform well in venues like Guwahati, where slower pitches favor spin-heavy bowling strategies.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.