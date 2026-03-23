IPL 2026: GT Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to start their IPL 2026 campaign against last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, March 31.

The Shubman Gill-led side enjoyed a brilliant first half of the tournament, which helped them secure a playoff spot last year before going down to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match.

However, despite the tough loss, the team management decided to keep faith in their squad and retained most of the players from last season while adding some new faces in the mix to strengthen the team even further.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at how GT’s playing 11 could look heading into the 19th edition of the tournament.

How GT’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026

Top order: GT are unlikely to tinker with their opening pair, especially after Sai Sudharsan won the Orange Cap last year with 759 runs in 2025, while skipper Shubman Gill was number four on the list with 650 runs to his name.

Jos Buttler is also expected to retain his number three spot after his 538-run outing in the last edition, despite his lean patch in the international circuit recently.

Middle order: GT will have to do some thinking in patching up their middle order, given they are stacked with all-rounders. Glenn Phillips is likely to take the number four spot. However, GT can switch between him and Jason Holder in accordance with pitch conditions.

Phillips can be their go-to choice as a batter and part-time spinner on turning wickets, while Jason Holder’s pace-bowling experience can help them on wickets offering swing and pace.

Rahul Tewatia, who missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) due to shoulder surgery, is expected to take up his spot in the playing 11 instantly. However, if Tewatia misses out in the playing 11 due to any reason, GT are likely to go with Kumar Kushagra, who had an exceptional run in SMAT 2025, adding 422 runs in 10 matches and finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Lower middle order: GT, in their lower middle order, are expected to have Washington Sundar and Rashid Khan, who both can play as lead spinners and also add runs with the bat if needed.

Bowlers: In bowling, GT are likely to go with the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their pace attack, while R Sai Kishore, who took 19 wickets in IPL 2025, can retain his spot as a specialised spinner. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: KKR sign Saurabh Dubey as injured Akash Deep's replacement In bowling, GT are likely to go with the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for their pace attack, while R Sai Kishore, who took 19 wickets in IPL 2025, can retain his spot as a specialised spinner.

Impact players: GT can use Shahrukh Khan and Ishant Sharma as their impact players. Shahrukh’s ability to hit lofted shots from the get-go can help the team in the death overs, while Ishant Sharma’s pace experience can help GT strengthen their bowling attack further. Notably, Ishant also played the same role for the team in IPL 2025.

However, GT can also choose to add Ashok Sharma in the mix as a bowling replacement, as he was the joint-highest wicket-taker in SMAT 2025 with 22 wickets to his name.

GT’s probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips / Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia / Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Shahrukh Khan / Ishant Sharma / Ashok Sharma

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans full squad and players' salary

Players bought by GT in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Jason Holder ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹7,00,00,000.00 Capped 2 Tom Banton ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 3 Ashok Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹90,00,000.00 Uncapped 4 Luke Wood ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 5 Prithviraj Yarra ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped Players retained by Gujarat Titans Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr) Rashid Khan BOWL - 18 Shubman Gill BAT - 16.5 Jos Buttler BAT 2 15.75 Mohammed Siraj BOWL 2 12.25 Kagiso Rabada BOWL 2 10.75 Prasidh Krishna BOWL 2 9.5 Sai Sudharsan AR - 8.5 M Shahrukh Khan AR - 4 Rahul Tewatia AR - 4 Washington Sundar AR 2 3.2 Sai Kishore AR 0.75 2 Glenn Phillips BAT 2 2 Gurnoor Brar BOWL 0.3 1.3 Arshad Khan AR 0.3 1.3 Jayant Yadav AR 0.75 0.75 Ishant Sharma BOWL 0.75 0.75 Kumar Kushagra BAT 0.3 0.65 Nishant Sindhu AR 0.3 0.3 Manav Suthar BOWL 0.3 0.3 Anuj Rawat BAT 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans full schedule

Match No Date Opponent Venue City Time (IST) 4 Mar 31, 2026 Punjab Kings Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium New Chandigarh 7:30 PM 9 Apr 4, 2026 Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7:30 PM 14 Apr 8, 2026 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 7:30 PM 19 Apr 12, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 3:30 PM

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans matches live streaming and telecast details

When will Gujarat Titans start their campaign in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Tuesday, March 31.

Who will Gujarat Titans face in their opening game of IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Gujarat Titans matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live telecast of all the IPL 2026 matches of Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Gujarat Titans matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming of all the IPL 2026 matches of Gujarat Titans will be available on JioHotstar app and website in India.